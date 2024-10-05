Preview: Preseason Senators vs Canadiens, October 5, 2024

It’s an Ottawa Senators game day, as the Sens face off against the Montreal Canadiens at home in the team’s final game of the preseason.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

Tickets to tonight’s game at the Canadian Tire Centre are still available to fans HERE.

It’s an Ottawa Senators game day, as the Sens face off against the Montreal Canadiens at home in the team’s final game of the preseason. Puck drop for tonight’s game will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the game on TSN5 or RDS or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

Tonight’s game comes on the second night of back-to-back games for the Senators following the team’s 4-3 overtime win against the Red Wings in Detroit last night.

Forward Noah Gregor had two goals, including the overtime winner, while Adam Gaudette and Donovan Sebrango each scored for the Senators as well. Carter Yakemchuk and Ridly Greig each recorded two assists in the game.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Senators reassigned five players to the team’s AHL affiliate the Belleville Senators. Forwards Tyler Boucher, Angus Crookshank, Stephen Halliday, and Hayden Hodgson, alongside defenceman Filip Roos, all of whom played in last night’s game, were reassigned to Belleville.

Tonight’s matchup against the Canadiens will be the second time the two teams face off this preseason, following their first meeting this past Tuesday, which saw the Senators win by a score of 4-3.

The Senators and Canadiens have sparked up a rivalry in the past years — a rivalry that was put on display in Tuesday’s game. Fans can expect a similar intensity to tonight’s matchup, as the Senators will look to continue their winning streak against the Canadiens. The Senators currently carry the momentum of a 9-0 regular season winning streak against Montreal, dating back to the 2021-22 season.

