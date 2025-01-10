Ottawa Senators sign forward Ridly Greig to a four-year contract extension

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today the team has signed forward Ridly Greig to a four-year contract extension. The deal carries a $3.25 million AAV through the 2028-2029 season.

The 22-year-old Greig has appeared in 129 games over parts of three seasons with the Senators. Last season, he notched career highs in games (72), goals (13) and points (26).

“Ridly has established himself as a key member of our team going forward,” said Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios. “He brings a good mix of versatility and tenacity to our forward group.”

“I am grateful to the Ottawa Senators for the opportunity to spend the next four years with this group,” said Ridly Greig. “I am looking forward to continuing to develop and for the chance to win with this team.”

Greig was a first-round pick (28th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft for the Senators.