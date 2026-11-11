Ottawa Senators Alumni Weekend a Success Both On and Off the Ice

The Ottawa Senators Alumni had a very busy schedule this past weekend, as they took part in a Battle of Ontario Fundraiser game against the Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni. With over 2500 fans filling the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Friday November 6th, the Senators Alumni came out on top, winning the game 9-7. The Senators Alumni roster featured some of the most recognizable players to ever wear a Senators jersey, highlighted by Mike Fisher's homecoming to Peterborough where he represented the black, red and gold for the first time since his retirement.

Senators Alumni that took part in the game included: Craig Anderson, Scott Greenham, Laurie Boschman, Wade Redden, Jason York, Shaun Van Allen, Chris Neil, Mike Fisher, Dean McAmmond, Shean Donovan, Jesse Winchester and Brian McGrattan. The team was coached by alumni Chris Phillips and Peter Schaefer.

Proceeds from the game went towards supporting concussion education and awareness in youth sport through the Greater Peterborough Health Services Foundations Concussion Fund.

The following day, Senators Alumni gathered at Brookstreet Hotel for a celebratory lunch to highlight three important teams and milestones that have shaped Ottawa Senators Hockey history. This year marks the 30-year anniversary of the 1997 Senators team reaching the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time, the 20-year anniversary of the 2007 Stanley Cup Final appearance and the 10-year anniversary of the 2017 Senators team that reached the Easter Conference finals. Players from all three team's came together to reminisce about those playing days over some food and drinks. The lunch was also attended by majority team owner Michael Andlauer, President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Steve Staios and Senior Vice-President of Hockey Operations Dave Poulin.

Senators Alumni were made available to fans before the game against the Utah Mammoth at a signing session event. Fans were able to connect with some of their favorite alumni, taking pictures and collecting signed items, while also discussing favorite past Senators moments.

The highlight of the night came right before puck drop when Senators Alumni Wade Redden, Mike Fisher and Craig Anderson gathered at centre ice for a ceremonial puck drop highlighting the 1997, 2007 and 2017 teams. Wearing the new Hometown Remix jerseys, the Alumni received a fantastic ovation from fans, highlighting the passion our fans have for our Alumni.

The Ottawa Senators Alumni would like to thank the Greater Peterborough Health Services Foundation and the Ottawa Senators Hockey club for a fantastic Alumni Celebration Weekend!