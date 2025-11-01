Meriläinen to Belleville, Shepard to Ottawa

For the second time this season, Leevi Meriläinen finds himself with the Belleville Senators.

The young goaltender has been loaned to the Ottawa Senators' American Hockey League affiliate.

The Senators' management took the opportunity to call up goaltender Hunter Shepard.

Meriläinen, 23, spent less than a week in Belleville last month. He played two games with the B-Sens. In the second game, on October 22, he made 26 saves in a 6-2 win over the Laval Rocket.

Upon his return to Ottawa, he delivered a similar performance, earning his first NHL win of the season on October 27 when the Senators defeated the Boston Bruins 7-2.

The Belleville Senators will kick off November with a visit to the Syracuse Crunch this Saturday.