Mendes Monday Musings

We had a lot of perplexed viewers who tuned into our game against the Penguins on Saturday night from Pittsburgh.

Instead of seeing and hearing the usual crew from Sportsnet, they heard the voices of the Penguins broadcast team coming through their screens.

The FAA shutdown of all airspace in the United States on Friday afternoon caused mass chaos across North America and it impacted a trio of NHL broadcasts for Canadian teams on Sportsnet. (Fortunately, our team plane landed in Pittsburgh about an hour before everything went sideways at airports).

On Friday evening, I received a call from Sportsnet explaining they had to abandon the production of our game from Pittsburgh. The original plan was to have a crew featuring Mike Luck, Jason York and Ailish Forfar broadcast our game from PPG Paints Arena. It would have been the first time Ailish was the sideline reporter for a Sens game, so it was disappointing she didn’t get that opportunity.

Sportsnet did consider having that trio of broadcasters jump in a car to get to Pittsburgh on Friday evening, considering it’s only a four-hour drive from Toronto. However, they realized that a crucial member of the technical team was also stranded out in Minneapolis and if he couldn’t make it to Pittsburgh by Saturday morning, the whole thing was pointless.

Alas, they made the difficult decision to take the home broadcast feed for three Canadian teams – us, Winnipeg and Calgary – who were all playing in the United States on Saturday.

A lot of our fans missed Ron MacLean’s explanation in the pregame show, so I did try and explain the situation to fans on social media right at puck drop.

The only awkward part – in my estimation – is that it was Penguins Hall of Fame night and so their broadcast (rightfully) leaned heavily on that narrative throughout the evening. Michael Amadio’s tying goal in the second period interrupted an extended conversation in the broadcast booth with Marc-Andre Fleury. We can only imagine the excitement Jason York would have had to describe a sequence in which his favourite player deftly stole the puck and buried a goal.

(And we probably didn’t need to see a replay of that Chris Kunitz goal either).

But otherwise, it was a smooth operation and fortunately, a 4-1 win helped ease some of the frustration of not having a broadcast that was more focused on the Senators.

In case you’re wondering, our next two games against Winnipeg (Tuesday) and Philadelphia (Thursday) will be broadcast on TSN 5 and Saturday’s home game against Los Angeles will be featured on Sportsnet One.

Trivia time:

Both Tim Stützle and Drake Batherson hit the 10-goal plateau in the Senators 4-3 win of the season last week against Colorado. That game against the Avs was Ottawa’s 20th of the season.

This week’s question: Which Sens player holds the team record for most goals scored after the first 20 games of a season?

Answer at the bottom of this column.

Charley steals the show on Hockey Fights Cancer

Shane Pinto might have been the hero with a two-goal performance on his birthday against the Avalanche on Thursday night, but Charlotte Dow stole the show.

The 10-year-old – affectionately known as Charley – participated in one of the most emotional ceremonial puck drops I’ve ever witnessed, as she rang the bell the signal the end of her battle with cancer. It was a poignant moment and full credit for the idea goes to our Senators Community Foundation team led by Jacqueline Belsito and Jennifer Cameron.

Charley has passed through our Senators orbit on a number of occasions in the past. Last year, during our annual visit to CHEO, Charley enthusiastically danced and sang in front of our players in the hospital cafeteria. Then at our annual charity gala in January, Charley stood next to Travis Green as they read out the lineup for each player in attendance.

So it was really cool that Travis took the time to say hello to Charley on Saturday night, just prior to her dropping the puck.

And it was even more amazing that a handful of our players and staff made sure they went to meet with Charley just outside of our dressing room following the game against Colorado. Thomas Chabot – who pushed Charley’s wheelchair onto the ice for the pre-game ceremony – brought Tim Stützle along to visit with the family. Steve Staios was so moved by Charley’s pre-game puck drop that he wanted to meet her and he brought along his wife Susannah, who is also a cancer survivor.

The whole evening raised more than $170,000 for children’s oncology and it’s clear that we’ve set a very high bar for next year’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

It’s going to be awfully difficult to surpass the emotion Charley brought to the arena on Thursday.

Craig Anderson joins the next episode of Absolute Non-Sens podcast

One of the benefits of having some alumni back in town last weekend is that we were able to bring a couple of them by our podcast studio.

And the first guest we’re going to drop is Craig Anderson, who spent 30 minutes with us.

Among the topics we broached with Craig:

He explains how his obsession with a video game led to his worst season as a goalie in the NHL.

The backstory of how he was actually drafted with the Swedish name ‘Craig Andersson’.

And how he managed to stay so calm and steady with the media, despite the pressure of playing goalie in a Canadian market.

It’s a really fun and insightful interview with an athlete who has let his guard down after his retirement. Craig holds virtually every single goaltending record that matters in franchise history, so reconnecting with him for the podcast was a really fun experience for me and Jackson.

A reminder that if you have any questions that you want to drop to future podcast guests, hit us up at [email protected].

Media roundup: Looking back at some interesting and fun Senators stories you might have missed over the past seven days.

Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch connected with Mike Fisher last week. And the former Sens star chatted about what it’s like to come back to Ottawa, his playoff memories – and the project he’s working on down in Nashville right now.

Fun story from Callum Fraser from Postmedia. Get the backstory on some of the oldest equipment worn by Sens players, including a set of shoulder pads Drake Batherson has used since he was 16 years old.

Kasper Halttunen and Blake Montgomery were teammates in the OHL. Now they’re teammates – and roommates – with the Belleville Senators. Our Andrew Wilimek popped down the 401 to catch up with a pair of elite prospects.

Shane Pinto celebrated his 26th birthday in style last week, scoring a pair of goals in the win over Colorado. Over at Coming In Hot, Alex Adams took a deeper look how the birthday boy’s game has evolved over the past couple of seasons.

Trivia answer: Bob Kudelski holds the record for the most goals scored by a Sens player at the 20-game mark of a season. Kudelski opened the 1993-94 season on a torrid pace, scoring 19 times in Ottawa’s first 20 games.