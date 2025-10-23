Leevi Meriläinen recalled to Ottawa

The goaltender celebrated his first win of the season in Belleville, Wednesday

GettyImages-2196624562

© Reuben Polansky-Shapiro/NHLI via Getty Images

By Sens Communications
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators recalled goaltender Leevi Meriläinen on Thursday morning.

Meriläinen, 23, has just completed a brief four-day stint in the American Hockey League. In his second start on Wednesday night, he made 26 saves to help the Belleville Senators defeat the Laval Rocket 6-2 at CAA Arena.

It was the B-Sens' first win of the season.

“It starts with Leevi. Leevi was unbelievable in net tonight. He made a lot of big stops when things got chaotic out there for a little bit,” assistant coach Andrew Campbell told the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network (BSEN) after the game.

On Thursday, the Senators also announced that Mads Søgaard has been loaned to Belleville.

The Senators will complete their four-game home stand on Thursday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time this season.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators & @SenateursLNH

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators & SenateursLNH

News Feed

Beneath the surface: The many sides of Michael Amadio

Brady Tkachuk meets the media for the first time since thumb surgery

Sens Grab a Point in OT vs Oilers

Senators set to square off with Oilers

Know before you go: The plaza returns to Canadian Tire Centre as homestand continues

Sens eager to reset after ‘bitter’ loss to Islanders

Kaliyev returns to Belleville

Senators continue homestand against Islanders

Saves in spades: How Linus Ullmark willed the Sens to victory over Seattle

Lycksell assigned to Belleville

Oktoberfest set for Oct. 18 against New York Islanders

Sens look to right ship against Kraken as four-game homestand begins

Senators recall Arthur Kaliyev from Belleville

Hot in the dot: Sens look to continue faceoff prowess in Buffalo

Debuts, injuries, and a near miss off the post define Senators’ Thanksgiving matinee

Air Canada presents Ignite the Red on Oct. 16 as Senators welcome Kraken

NHL names Shane Pinto second star of the week 

Kleven anticipates return to lineup as Senators return home to face Predators