Leevi Meriläinen recalled to Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators recalled goaltender Leevi Meriläinen on Thursday morning.

Meriläinen, 23, has just completed a brief four-day stint in the American Hockey League. In his second start on Wednesday night, he made 26 saves to help the Belleville Senators defeat the Laval Rocket 6-2 at CAA Arena.

It was the B-Sens' first win of the season.

“It starts with Leevi. Leevi was unbelievable in net tonight. He made a lot of big stops when things got chaotic out there for a little bit,” assistant coach Andrew Campbell told the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network (BSEN) after the game.

On Thursday, the Senators also announced that Mads Søgaard has been loaned to Belleville.

The Senators will complete their four-game home stand on Thursday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers for the first time this season.