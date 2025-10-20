Know before you go: The plaza returns to Canadian Tire Centre as homestand continues

The beer garden will be open before the Senators play at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday (Oct. 21) and Thursday (Oct. 23) this week.

On the ice, the Senators will face off against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in the first of two matchups this season on Tuesday.

Any game featuring the best player in the world is sure to be an exciting one, and fans won’t want to miss out. Only select tickets remain — grab yours here while you can!

On Thursday, the Senators welcome the Philadelphia Flyers, veteran forward Claude Giroux’s former team. Last season, two of the three meetings between the teams went to overtime. Tickets are available here.

Both games begin at 7 p.m., while the beer garden will offer $5 beer between 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.