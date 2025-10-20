Know before you go: The plaza returns to Canadian Tire Centre as homestand continues

Ottawa plays Edmonton on Tuesday and Philadelphia on Thursday

20251013 v NSH AC 022

The beer garden will be open before the Senators play at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday (Oct. 21) and Thursday (Oct. 23) this week.

On the ice, the Senators will face off against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in the first of two matchups this season on Tuesday.

Any game featuring the best player in the world is sure to be an exciting one, and fans won’t want to miss out. Only select tickets remain — grab yours here while you can!

On Thursday, the Senators welcome the Philadelphia Flyers, veteran forward Claude Giroux’s former team. Last season, two of the three meetings between the teams went to overtime. Tickets are available here.

Both games begin at 7 p.m., while the beer garden will offer $5 beer between 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators & @SenateursLNH

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators & SenateursLNH

News Feed

Sens eager to reset after ‘bitter’ loss to Islanders

Kaliyev returns to Belleville

Senators continue homestand against Islanders

Saves in spades: How Linus Ullmark willed the Sens to victory over Seattle

Lycksell assigned to Belleville

Oktoberfest set for Oct. 18 against New York Islanders

Sens look to right ship against Kraken as four-game homestand begins

Senators recall Arthur Kaliyev from Belleville

Hot in the dot: Sens look to continue faceoff prowess in Buffalo

Debuts, injuries, and a near miss off the post define Senators’ Thanksgiving matinee

Air Canada presents Ignite the Red on Oct. 16 as Senators welcome Kraken

NHL names Shane Pinto second star of the week 

Kleven anticipates return to lineup as Senators return home to face Predators

Senators launch French social media channels

Senators and Panthers square off on opening Saturday of season

Numbers never lie: Sens open with statistical statement in Tampa Bay

Senators travel to Tampa Bay for season opener

Opening Week presented by Canadian Tire starts with Senators home opener on Oct. 13