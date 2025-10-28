Hunter Shepard returns to Belleville

Leevi Meriläinen won his first NHL game of the season on Monday

Shepard

The Ottawa Senators loaned goaltender Hunter Shepard to their farm team in Belleville on Tuesday morning.

Shepard, 29, was called up on a day when Linus Ullmark was given the night off.

The Swedish goaltender was given the opportunity to rest after playing five consecutive games in goal for Ottawa. During those five games, he posted a 3-1-1 record.

Shepard had to play the role of spectator during his short stay in Ottawa. On Monday, Leevi Meriläinen stopped 26 shots in a 7-2 win over the Boston Bruins.

The Senators will be back in action on Tuesday night in Chicago.

The Belleville Senators will be in action on Wednesday when they host the Rochester Americans.

