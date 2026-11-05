BUFFALO -- Michael Amadio scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, and the Ottawa Senators rallied for a 2-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.
Amadio scores winner late in third, Senators edge Sabres
Ottawa rallies with two goals in final period; Buffalo’s three-game winning streak ends
Amadio received a pass from Tim Stutzle in the left circle and buried a one-timer at 16:51.
Shane Pinto scored, and Samuel Ersson made 24 saves for the Senators (10-6-1).
Peyton Krebs scored, and Colten Ellis made 28 saves for the Sabres (7-5-3), whose three-game winning streak ended.
Krebs gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 14:00 of the second period when Tage Thompson’s shot from above the slot deflected off his leg in front past Ersson blocker side.
Pinto tied it 1-1 at 11:33 of the third period. Ellis stopped Philip Tomasino’s shot, but the rebound popped out in front and Pinto swept a backhand by Ellis’ left skate.