Sens’ Hometown Remix jersey features five details uniquely designed for Ottawa

Hometown Remix jersey celebrates the Ottawa-Gatineau region

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By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators are getting some new threads, in the form of their long-awaited Hometown Remix jersey. The Senators will wear the black alternate sweaters nine times at home this season, beginning on Nov. 12 against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Hometown Remix campaign is a partnership between the NHL and Fanatics which will introduce special edition uniforms for all 32 clubs that uniquely and authentically celebrate the fans, city, and local culture of each team.

The Senators’ design took inspiration from the architecture and craftmanship seen throughout the nation’s capital. The jersey’s shoulder patches further celebrate Ottawa’s unique bilingual identity, with English and French logos on opposite shoulders.

On the back of the jersey, a new font completes the look, inspired by the shape of Gothic arched windows and doors. The bridges that connect Ottawa and Gatineau adorn the inside of the hem, framing the Ottawa wordmark.

The front crest is updated with metallic gold lurex with a brushed finish, giving the mark a refined, ceremonial edge. The design of the Peace Tower clock, the focal point of the Canadian Parliament buildings, is depicted on the sleeves.

With these details, the design ties into the team’s “The Hill We Choose” mantra, an expression of the pride that comes with representing the nation’s capital, namely, Parliament Hill and the Gatineau Hills.

You can purchase your own through Ottawa Team Threads.

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