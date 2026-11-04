Sens look to finish road trip ‘on a high note’ in Buffalo

Sens will meet Sabres in divisional clash on Wednesday night

Game Day Preview Wide 17
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have returned to the East Coast after four games out west but have one stop left on their itinerary left before they head home. 

The Sens are 1-2-1 on the road trip so far — and will have one last chance to improve that record, as they visit the Sabres on Wednesday night.

“I think it would obviously be a good way to end the trip, with a win,” said Drake Batherson after a well-attended optional skate on Wednesday morning at the KeyBank Centre.

“I think they’ve had our number the last couple years… divisional game, want to end the trip off good, and still rattled about how we finished the last game, so try to get a big win.”

Missing three regular forwards due to injury, the Senators have flipped their line combinations in recent games. While there were no line rushes on Wednesday morning, one line that has stuck together across the past two games is the second line of Shane Pinto, Phil Tomasino, and Batherson.

“They’re both obviously, great players that like to make plays. Me and ‘Pints’ played a full year together, that was three or four years ago now, but getting familiar with ‘Tommy’ and ‘Pints’, and I think we’re only getting better as the games go on,” said Batherson, who has five goals and 10 points in his last five games.

“I think you don’t want to rely on the last game, you want to stay hungry, stay consistent. And it’s a new day, new game, you want to help the team win today, so that’s just the mindset, doing whatever I can to help the team get a win.”

Loose Pucks

After another multi-point effort on Saturday in San Jose, Tim Stützle finished October with 21 points – establishing a new club record for the most points in the month of October.

Stützle also matched a personal-best for most points accumulated in a single month. He also collected nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 15 games played in March of 2023. 

The Senators record for most points by a player in a single month is held by Daniel Alfredsson, who collected 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 12 games in November of 2005.

The Faceoff

Ridly Greig has three goals and six assists for nine points in 11 career games against the Sabres. Those nine points are his most against any opponent in his career. 

Sam Ersson (Wednesday’s starting goalie) holds a 4-3-0 record in seven appearances (five starts) against the Sabres, with a .896 save percentage and 2.34 goals-against average.

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