Sens look to finish road trip ‘on a high note’ in Buffalo

The Ottawa Senators have returned to the East Coast after four games out west but have one stop left on their itinerary left before they head home.

The Sens are 1-2-1 on the road trip so far — and will have one last chance to improve that record, as they visit the Sabres on Wednesday night.

“I think it would obviously be a good way to end the trip, with a win,” said Drake Batherson after a well-attended optional skate on Wednesday morning at the KeyBank Centre.

“I think they’ve had our number the last couple years… divisional game, want to end the trip off good, and still rattled about how we finished the last game, so try to get a big win.”

Missing three regular forwards due to injury, the Senators have flipped their line combinations in recent games. While there were no line rushes on Wednesday morning, one line that has stuck together across the past two games is the second line of Shane Pinto, Phil Tomasino, and Batherson.

“They’re both obviously, great players that like to make plays. Me and ‘Pints’ played a full year together, that was three or four years ago now, but getting familiar with ‘Tommy’ and ‘Pints’, and I think we’re only getting better as the games go on,” said Batherson, who has five goals and 10 points in his last five games.

“I think you don’t want to rely on the last game, you want to stay hungry, stay consistent. And it’s a new day, new game, you want to help the team win today, so that’s just the mindset, doing whatever I can to help the team get a win.”