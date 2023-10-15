Happy Home Opener

Following player intros it was time to recognize Claude Giroux for scoring his 1000th NHL point which he scored in the final home game of last season. He was joined on the red carpet near centre ice by his wife Ryanne, and sons Gavin and Palmer. First, there was a tribute from his teammates from both the Senators and Flyers, including Flyers GM and former teammate Danny Briere.

After the tribute it was time for the presentations. First Thomas Chabot presented Ryanne with a bouquet of flowers, followed by Senators President of Hockey Operations, Steve Staios presenting Giroux with a crystal on behalf of the NHL.

Then came the presentation of his gold stick with a special twist that no Senators fan knew was coming. Giroux was presented his stick by fellow 1000 point scorer and Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson. At which point the entire arena erupted into "Alfie" chants!