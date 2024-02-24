Preview: Golden Knights vs Senators

How to watch: Sportsnet One / TVAS

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Canadian Tire Centre

The reigning Stanley Cup champs are in the Nation's Capital for the series finale between the Sens and Golden Knights. Get your tickets here!

The Senators took down Dallas in convincing fashion just two days ago and now look to duplicate that effort here tonight against the reigning Stanley Cup champions. With an 8-3-2 record since Jan. 13, the Sens really seem to have found their identity and have established a knack for elevating their game against the league's top teams. In fact over that stretch they've taken a point off of the Bruins, Jets, and Panthers in overtime and beaten the Maple Leafs and Lightning.

In their last outing the Sens got a welcomed addition from Josh Norris potting two goals, including what ended up being the game-winner, establishing the lead early. Norris had been held to just one goal in his previous 20 games before that but will look to use this as a catalyst to establish confidence and look like the 35 goal scorer he was just two seasons ago.