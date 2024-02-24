Preview: Golden Knights vs Senators

Preview: The Senators host the Golden Knights in their final meeting this season at Canadian Tire Centre

Match up Graphic
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

How to watch: Sportsnet One / TVAS

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 7 p.m. EST

Where: Canadian Tire Centre

The reigning Stanley Cup champs are in the Nation's Capital for the series finale between the Sens and Golden Knights. Get your tickets here!

The Senators took down Dallas in convincing fashion just two days ago and now look to duplicate that effort here tonight against the reigning Stanley Cup champions. With an 8-3-2 record since Jan. 13, the Sens really seem to have found their identity and have established a knack for elevating their game against the league's top teams. In fact over that stretch they've taken a point off of the Bruins, Jets, and Panthers in overtime and beaten the Maple Leafs and Lightning.

In their last outing the Sens got a welcomed addition from Josh Norris potting two goals, including what ended up being the game-winner, establishing the lead early. Norris had been held to just one goal in his previous 20 games before that but will look to use this as a catalyst to establish confidence and look like the 35 goal scorer he was just two seasons ago.

Related news:

The Golden Knights currently sit in second place in the Pacific Division with 70 points, though things have taken a bit of a turn for them of late. Vegas has lost two key pieces to their championship callibre team, in Mark Stone who is out with a lacerated spleen and Jack Eichel who has been out for six weeks after having lower body surgery. Though Eichel may be close to return, Stone may be out for the long haul here in the last quarter of the season. With that the Golden Knights have dropped four of their last five games including a 7-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday night at home.

While there have been challenges for sure, this Golden Knights team is still elite even without some of their top players. They boast a top-10 goals against in the NHL anchored by Adin Hill who boasts a league best 0.927% save percentage and allowing only 2.27 goals per game trailing only Connor Hellebuyck for the lowest in the league. 

The Senators found out first hand how dangerous this team can be when they faced them back on Dec. 17 when the Golden Knights carried home a 6-3 victory on home ice. While a lot of time has passed the Senators surely haven't forgotten about that and will look to make amends here tonight.

By the numbers

Last 10

Senators 6-3-1

Golden Knights 5-5-0

Leaders

Senators
Golden Knights
Goals
Brady Tkachuk (25)
Jonathan Marchessault (29)
Assists
Tim Stützle (39)
Mark Stone (37)
Points
Tim Stützle (53)
Mark Stone (53)
+/-
Ridly Greig (+18)
Brayden McNabb / Ivan Barbashev (+15)
PIM
Brady Tkachuk (102)
Keegan Kolesar (36)
Power play goals
Brady Tkachuk (7)
Jack Eichel (7)
Short-handed goals
Parker Kelly (2)
Mark Stone / Brett Howden (2)
Head-to-head Article

Hear from forward Brady Tkachuk and defenceman Jake Sanderson after the Senators off-ice work out on Friday at Canadian Tire Centre:

Watch the recap of the Senators game against the Golden Knights from when they met earlier this season:

Recap: Senators at Golden Knights 12.17.23

