Kleven to return as Jackets visit Sens

Meriläinen to start for Sens in Ullmark’s absence

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators will turn to backup goaltender Leevi Meriläinen on Monday night when the Columbus Blue Jackets come to town, a day after starter Linus Ullmark was granted a leave of absence from the team due to personal reasons.

Other changes to the lineup from Saturday’s loss in Toronto include the return of Tyler Kleven, who missed three games with a lower-body injury, and the re-insertion of Kurtis MacDermid in place of Xavier Bourgault, who was loaned to Belleville on Sunday after skating in his first NHL game.

“I think the only thing we say as a group is we’re there for him, we support him, you don’t want to see any of your teammates, friends go through any of this,” said alternate captain Thomas Chabot on Monday morning about Ullmark.

“From top to bottom [in] the organization to us players in the room, we’re all there with him and we’re going to support him as best we can.”

Captain Brady Tkachuk echoed Chabot’s sentiments. “Whenever you have a teammate going through something like that, he knows that our whole team, our whole organization's backing him,” said Tkachuk.

When Ullmark was injured in December and January last season, Meriläinen stepped up in a big way. Despite having just three career NHL starts before that stretch, the Finn went 7-2-1 with two shutouts to rally the Senators.

“I guess that’s the good thing about having two good goaltenders, you’ve seen it last year when Leevi took over,” said Chabot. “But, I mean, you don’t want to put extra pressure on Leevi… you want to make it as easy as it can be for him.”

Tkachuk said that the belief in that locker room is that the team has full belief in each other and that it’s each player’s job to be at their best individually.

“I don’t think that changes, I think that’s where we’re successful, is not giving up much,” answered Tkachuk when asked if his absence puts more emphasis on team defence.

“[Meriläinen] doesn’t say much, but he’s a stone-cold killer,” added Tkachuk.

“I wouldn’t say you wouldn’t know, but he’s an ultra-competitor, he wants to win so bad. He’s not going to be the most vocal guy in the room, but it just shows out there how much he grinds, how much he battles, and how much he wants to win.”

Leevi gets the start for the Senators final game of 2025.

Kleven replaces Jensen

Kleven will draw into the lineup for Nick Jensen, shifting Nikolas Matinpalo back to his natural right side on the back end. “Not looking for anything more than what he’s capable of,” said Green about what he’s expecting in Kleven’s return.

As for Jensen, Green labelled the decision to scratch the veteran as extremely difficult. “We’ve got seven defencemen that can play,” said Green. “Taking ‘Jens’ out tonight was not an easy decision. Could have been a few guys, and tonight was Jensen.”

Green added that one of the hardest parts of coaching is telling a good player that he won’t play. He said that the decision was made based on internal reasons like matchups, and that it could change night-to-night. “It’s not an easy day for ‘Jens’, either, I feel for him,” said Green.

“Never want to see anybody in that situation, but we’ve got seven great defencemen who can all play every night,” added Chabot. “And you know what, Nick is a pro, he’s out there on the ice working his bag off right now.”

Loose Pucks

Shane Pinto skated again on Monday morning, but his availability for the game is still up in the air. “I’m not sure if he’s playing or not yet, we’ll find out in a bit,” said Green.

Goaltender Hunter Shepard was recalled by the Sens on Monday morning from Belleville. Shepard was recalled once earlier this year, but didn’t see action with the Sens.

The 30-year-old won back-to-back Calder Cups with the Hershey Bears in 2023 and 2024 and has started five games in the NHL with the Washington Capitals. In 11 games with Belleville, he sports a record of 5-5-1 with a save percentage of .905 and a goals-against average of 3.16.

Tim Stützle is riding a nine-game point streak dating back to Dec. 9 vs New Jersey. Stützle has collected 16 points over those nine games (eight goals, eight assists). This is the second-longest point streak of Stützle’s NHL career.

If Stützle can register a point on Monday against Columbus, it would mark just the fourth time in the past 10 seasons (since 2016-17) that an Ottawa player had a point streak of at least 10 games.

He would also join Daniel Alfredsson, Dany Heatley, Jason Spezza and Alexei Yashin as the only players in franchise history to have multiple 10-game point streaks with the Senators.

The Faceoff

Ottawa visited Columbus on Dec. 11 and came away with a 6-3 victory. Michael Amadio, Drake Batherson, and Dylan Cozens all picked up three points in the win. Stützle added a pair of goals.

The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline reported Sunday evening and Monday that the Blue Jackets are experiencing travel delays. Portzline reports that Columbus’s charter, which was originally scheduled to arrive in Ottawa Sunday night, is scheduled to leave Columbus later Monday afternoon barring any other delays. The game's start time has been pushed back from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to accomodate.

