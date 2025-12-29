Shepard recalled to Ottawa

Hunter Shepard has once again been recalled to Ottawa.

Hours after announcing that Linus Ullmark had been granted a leave of absence, the Senators recalled the veteran goaltender from their Belleville farm team.

In 11 games this season in the AHL, Shepard has a 5-5-1 record with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. Shepard helped the Senators earn three points in the standings in his last three starts in December.

Shepard was called up earlier this season but did not see any NHL action with Ottawa.

The two-time Calder Cup champion with the Hershey Bears has played five games in goal for the Washington Capitals in his career.

The Senators will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night at Canadian Tire Centre.