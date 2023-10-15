Game Day 5: TBL vs OTT

The Set Up:

Fresh off a home opening win, the Senators look to run it back against a tough opponent in the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Senators got a ton of offence from their defensive core last game with Jakob Chychrun and Jake Sanderson combining for three of the team’s five goals. Perhaps more importantly however was the team’s all around defensive effort holding Philadelphia to just 21 shots including nine through the first 40 minutes of play. Look for them to continue that all around game, while cleaning up some of the penalties they’ve been taking through the first two games.

Tampa Bay comes into this tilt as a bit of an unknown variable. Of course, they’re a team that went to three of the last four Stanley Cups, winning two along the way. At the same time they will be without their superstar goaltender, Andrei Vasilevkskiy who is rehabbing from back surgery that will hold him out for the first two months of the season. Time will tell how much that impacts a team of this calibre but in the meantime the Sens should strike while the iron is hot.

Today’s game will see two former Senators come through with Nick Paul and Austin Watson both calling Tampa Bay home now. Watson made the Lightning following a PTO during training camp. A third former Senator was set to make his return to Canadian Tire Centre today however unfortunately Tyler Motte suffered an upper body injury and will be out of action.

Roster Notes:

Below is how the team lined up for home opener yesterday: