Game Day 5: PHI vs OTT

Welcome back Alfie

Game Day Five: OTT at CAR

The Senators begin the 2023-24 NHL season on the road in Carolina
Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as President of Hockey Operations

A Letter from Michael Andlauer

Senators Sports & Entertainment announces that Michael Andlauer has purchased the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club

Senators sign defenceman Toure

There's a Shark in these waters

Ottawa Senators announce 56-player 2023-24 training camp roster

prospect challenge roster

Senators announce two additions to coaching and hockey ops staff

Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department

Sanderszn just got a whole lot longer

Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Jake Sanderson to eight-year contract extension

Sens march in the Capital Pride Parade

Senators Community Foundation donates to Ottawa Food Bank

Ottawa Senators sign forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract

Welcome to the Tarasenk-show

Game Day 5: TBL vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning

Game Day 5

The Set Up:

Fresh off a home opening win, the Senators look to run it back against a tough opponent in the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Senators got a ton of offence from their defensive core last game with Jakob Chychrun and Jake Sanderson combining for three of the team’s five goals. Perhaps more importantly however was the team’s all around defensive effort holding Philadelphia to just 21 shots including nine through the first 40 minutes of play. Look for them to continue that all around game, while cleaning up some of the penalties they’ve been taking through the first two games.

Tampa Bay comes into this tilt as a bit of an unknown variable. Of course, they’re a team that went to three of the last four Stanley Cups, winning two along the way. At the same time they will be without their superstar goaltender, Andrei Vasilevkskiy who is rehabbing from back surgery that will hold him out for the first two months of the season. Time will tell how much that impacts a team of this calibre but in the meantime the Sens should strike while the iron is hot.

Today’s game will see two former Senators come through with Nick Paul and Austin Watson both calling Tampa Bay home now. Watson made the Lightning following a PTO during training camp. A third former Senator was set to make his return to Canadian Tire Centre today however unfortunately Tyler Motte suffered an upper body injury and will be out of action.

Roster Notes:

Below is how the team lined up for home opener yesterday:

We expect to get an update from head coach D.J. Smith on the status of Josh Norris during his pre-game media availability at 4:15 p.m. Otherwise, no roster moves have been made since yesterday’s game.

Player to Watch:

Set to skate in his 100th NHL game this evening, Parker Kelly is someone to keep your eyes on tonight. Kelly has been a force through pre-season and into the first couple games of the season. He opened the season with a shorthanded goal and added an assist in Carolina. He followed that up with another strong showing finishing the game +1 and playing crucial minutes on the penalty kill last night.

The penalty kill has really become a strong point of Parker’s game and though it’s early in the year it seems as though he’s taken another step forward in that facet of the game. Playing alongside Mathieu Joseph on the PK, opponents really have to play honestly on the power play and not get cute with the puck. All the vidence you need is Parker’s short-handed goal against Carolina and the pressure in transition he and Joseph have put on their opponents while playing a man down. Look for Parker to continue that play here today against a strong Tampa Bay power play.

Flashback to last season:

The Senators and Lightning will face off four times this season, twice at home and twice on the road. Looking back to last season these two only saw each other three times, twice at Canadian Tire Centre and once at Amelie Arena. Tampa Bay took the first meeting and the only game at Amalie Arena last season when a late goal put them up 4-3 for the victory.

In the first of two meetings at Canadian Tire Centre, the Senators were firmly in the hunt for the final playoff position and came out with something to prove. Winning that game 7-2 led by a pair from Brady Tkachuk.

The second meeting at Canadian Tire Centre, and the final of the season between these two saw the Senators once again pile on scoring seven goals in their penultimate home game of the season.

It would be hard to ignore that last season the home team won every match up. With the Senators facing the Lightning twice in the first ten games of the season, both at home, look for the Senators to try to keep that trend alive!

Where to Watch:

For those not at Canadian Tire Centre tonight, you can tune in live on TSN5 and RDS2. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 will have the live play-by-play and colour commentary.