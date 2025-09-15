Fan Fest Returns to CTC on September 21st!

The Event Will be Held Prior to the Sens First Preseason Game

fan fest 1920x1080_red
By Jackson Starr
On-Air Host and Producer

The annual tradition is back at the Canadian Tire Centre! The Sens will be hosting Fanfest on September 21st from 10am to 1pm, prior to the team's first preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Its always an exciting time of year,” former Sens defenceman Chris Phillips said. “There's always a positive outlook for the season. Kind of a kickoff to the season, fans getting back into it. At the end of the summer, players are back on the ice and excited for training camp and getting going. Really that first connection of the season connecting with the fans and sharing in that excitement. It was always a real positive day.”

Having played part in 10 Fanfests as a player through the years, Phillips understands the anticipation for the event and the season, especially coming off of the playoff appearance last year.

“There's a lot of excitement both in the city and with the hockey club and the organization,” he said. “Everybody is excited for that next step. I think that’s why everyone is so eager to get the season going and to be back, to share in what is hopefully going to be a successful season.”

Fanfest will be filled with a plethora of fun activities for fans to take part in. Activities going on in the Gate 1 plaza include:

  • Player Red Carpet
  • 3rd Jersey Pre-Order
  • Inflatables
  • DJ
  • Face Painting
  • Fun Games
  • Partner Activations
  • Other fun events!
  • Food and drinks will also be available for purchase inside the tent outside Gate 1.

Rundown of The Day

ACTIVITY 

TIME 

LOCATION 

Fan Fest Opens

10:00am 

 

Welcome

10:30am

Stage at Gate 1 Plaza 

Player Red Carpet

11:30am – 1:00pm

Gate 1 Plaza

Player Autograph Signing

12:00pm – 12:30pm

Valet Parking Lot

Fan Fest Ends

1:00pm 

 

Tickets for the event are free and can be purchased here.

Note that a Fanfest ticket does not grant access to the preseason game against the Maple Leafs. You can find tickets to the game on September 21st here.

Parking for the event will also be free until 1:30 pm, limited to Lots 5 and 9. If cancellation is required due to weather, an email will be sent to all of those who have claimed tickets.

We hope to see you there!

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Senators sign defenceman Cameron Crotty and forward Jan Jenik to two-way contracts

The coach, just as optimistic as the entrepreneur

A career behind the lens: 25 years a Sens team photographer for André Ringuette

Three Senators Players at US Team Orientation Camp

"Everything Just Fell Into Place" A Full Circle Moment for Emma Lamontagne

Joint statement from the National Capital Commission and Capital Sports Development Inc. 

 Cover Story: All Fun and Games

Ride the Zamboni Presented by Canadian Tire

Schedule Breakdown: Wild West

Schedule Breakdown: Saturday Showdowns

Schedule Breakdown: Division Rivalries

Ottawa Senators announce Sens Rally Tour

Schedule Breakdown: Canadian Clashes

2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Senators Participate in 2025 Tim Hortons Camp Day

Senators Sign Parsons to an Entry-Level Contract

Senators Sign Five Players to Two-Way Contracts

2025 Development Camp Roster