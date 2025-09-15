Fan Fest Returns to CTC on September 21st!

The annual tradition is back at the Canadian Tire Centre! The Sens will be hosting Fanfest on September 21st from 10am to 1pm, prior to the team's first preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Its always an exciting time of year,” former Sens defenceman Chris Phillips said. “There's always a positive outlook for the season. Kind of a kickoff to the season, fans getting back into it. At the end of the summer, players are back on the ice and excited for training camp and getting going. Really that first connection of the season connecting with the fans and sharing in that excitement. It was always a real positive day.”

Having played part in 10 Fanfests as a player through the years, Phillips understands the anticipation for the event and the season, especially coming off of the playoff appearance last year.

“There's a lot of excitement both in the city and with the hockey club and the organization,” he said. “Everybody is excited for that next step. I think that’s why everyone is so eager to get the season going and to be back, to share in what is hopefully going to be a successful season.”

Fanfest will be filled with a plethora of fun activities for fans to take part in. Activities going on in the Gate 1 plaza include: