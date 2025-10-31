Sanderson's late game-tying goal propels Senators past Flames in shootout for comeback win

Batherson, Stutzle score for Ottawa in shootout; Cooley has 35 saves for Calgary

Flames at Senators | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Jake Sanderson scored the game-tying goal with 2:49 remaining in regulation and the Ottawa Senators came back to win 4-3 in a shootout against the Calgary Flames at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

Ottawa tied it twice in the third period, the latter tally coming when Sanderson’s shot from the top of the left face-off circle ricocheted off multiple Flames skaters in front, off the cross bar and into the back of the net.

Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle, who each had an assist to extend their respective point streaks to four games, each scored in the shootout.

Lars Eller and Artem Zub each scored, and Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for the Senators (6-5-1), who are 4-1-1 in their past six games.

Nazem Kadri, Yegor Sharangovich and Matt Coronato each scored for the Flames (2-8-2), who have one win in their past 11 games (1-8-2). Devin Cooley made 35 saves, including seven in overtime.

Sharangovich gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 5:51 of the first period when he beat Ullmark over the glove with a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle on a power play.

Eller scored on a Shane Pinto rebound on a shorthanded 2-on-1 to tie it 1-1 at 7:37.

Coronato scored on a loose puck at the edge of the crease on a power play to make it 2-1 at 15:53.

Zub’s point shot beat a heavily screened Cooley to tie it 2-2 at 2:36 of the third period.

Kadri gave Calgary a 3-2 lead at 8:16. He performed a give-and-go with Jonathan Huberdeau on the rush and then put a snap shot off the right post and in.

