Another Goaltender Recalled from Belleville

With just a few hours to go before the first matchup of the season against the team from the U.S. capital, the Ottawa Senators have recalled a goaltender who hails from the Canadian capital region.

Jackson Parsons will be at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday.

A native of Embrun, Ontario, the 21-year-old goaltender — who will turn 22 on November 23 — has just begun his second season as a professional. He has been exclusively in Belleville since early October, where he has a record of 4-3-1 with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

He had his best stretch in November, while his partner Jonas Johansson was in Ottawa. He won his last three games, stopping 79 of the 83 shots he faced.

He has yet to play a game in the NHL.

Parsons, signed as an undrafted free agent in the summer of 2025, played junior hockey in the Kitchener Rangers organization. During his final season, in 2024–25, he was named Goaltender of the Year in the Canadian Hockey League. He also won the Léo Lalonde Trophy as the OHL’s Overage Player of the Year.