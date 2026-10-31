Sens look to take positives from Thursday’s four-goal rally into San Jose

Ottawa will play in San Jose on Saturday afternoon and in Anaheim on Sunday evening

Game Day Preview Wide 15

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By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have yet to pick up a win on their swing through the Pacific Division, but did manage to pick up an important point on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The Sens rallied from a 5-1 deficit to send the game to overtime before falling to the Kings, 6-5.

“Yeah, obviously you don't want to ever get down 5-1 in a game, but I think between that second and third, there was a lot of good discussion in the room,” said Shane Pinto on Friday afternoon in San Jose. 

“Talking about our character, I think Greener kind of harped on that going into the third, and I thought we responded well. Obviously got a good point there, but just shows a lot, shows that we’re capable.  But yeah, we can't get down 5-1 like that, ever again. But hopefully, we just continue that play that we had in the third and bring it to [Saturday].”

The Senators finished the game with nine forwards, after Andre Burakovsky was injured and Hayden Hodgson and Nick Cousins were ejected. The short bench responded, scoring four goals in 11 minutes.

“I think [it] just showed that everyone could play with everyone. I think we have a bunch of good hockey players, and we all tried to figure it out as the game went on. And you know, lost some guys there, but a lot of guys stepped up. Interesting line combos, but I think we all did pretty well, and it ended up going pretty good,” said Pinto.

“I think there was a pretty common theme of just, kind of, getting into our game, just chipping the puck in, forechecking their D and getting the pucks back and converting on that. I think that was most of our goals. And you know, resulted in some penalties as well, and then we scored on the power play. It's not complicated, we’ve just got to get to it early [Saturday] and do it the whole game.”  

The Sens and the Sharks will be facing off for the second time in nine days. A week ago Thursday, Ottawa outshot San Jose 43-28 but were shut down by a good performance from Sharks goalie Yaroslav Askarov and fell 6-2 (with two empty-netters).

The Sens get set for Saturday’s tilt vs the Sharks. Jackson Starr has more in Sens Today.

Loose Pucks

In Thursday’s game, the Senators managed to overcome a four-goal deficit in the third period before losing in overtime. It was only the fifth time in franchise history that they had earned at least one point after overcoming a deficit of at least four goals (one overtime win, three ties).

Tim Stützle has started the 2026-27 campaign with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) through 14 games. With a three-assist performance on Thursday in Los Angeles, Stützle has now established a new club record for the most points by a player in the month of October.

Drake Batherson is riding a six-game point streak dating back to Oct. 17 against Philadelphia. During that span, Batherson has notched five goals and six assists for 11 points. Only Connor McDavid (4-14-18) and Leon Draisaitl (7-5-12) have more points than Batherson since Oct. 17.

The Faceoff

Saturday’s matinee against the Sharks marks the first time the Senators are playing a game on Halloween since Oct. 31, 2015. Ottawa’s all-time record on Halloween is 3-3-1.

Dylan Cozens has five goals and six assists for 11 points in 11 career games against the Sharks. That stands as his best point-per-game average against any team, tied with the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks (against whom he’s scored 10 points in career 10 games).

Artem Zub has eight points in nine career games against the Sharks. That 0.89 points-per-game mark is the best against any opponent in his career. Zub has also recorded multi-point games against the Sharks in each of the two previous seasons.

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