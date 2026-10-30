Kings blow four-goal lead in third, recover for OT win against Senators

Byfield scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle to give the Kings their first home win following three straight losses in regulation to start the season. Drew Doughty had the primary assist, his third of the game, and Artemi Panarin had the secondary assist, starting the play then going off for a change with Byfield jumping on the ice.

Panarin, Trevor Moore, Mikey Anderson and Joel Armia scored as part of a four-goal second period for the Kings (4-6-2). Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves.

Shane Pinto tipped in Drake Batherson’s shot with 1:40 left in regulation after pulling Samuel Ersson for an extra attacker to earn a point for the Senators (8-5-1) after they trailed 5-1 going into the third period.

Dylan Cozens scored twice and had an assist, Batherson had a goal and two assists, and Tim Stutzle had three assists for Ottawa, which has lost the first two games of a five-game road trip. Jonas Johansson was pulled in the second period after allowing four goals on 16 shots, and Ersson made 20 saves in relief.

The Senators scored twice in a span of 33 seconds in the third period to put pressure on the Kings. Cozens cut the deficit to 5-2 at 7:18 on a wrist shot from the right circle through traffic, and Batherson made it 5-3 at 7:51 on a snap shot from the high slot.

Cozens made it 5-4 at 12:34 on the power play when his backhand effort to jam in Stutzle’s rebound trickled between Kuemper’s legs and over the goal line before Los Angeles could pull it back before Pinto tied it 5-5.

The Senators went up 1-0 at 11:24 of the first period on Tyler Kleven’s second goal of the season. He charged the slot to backhand in Fabian Zetterlund’s rebound following a one-timer from the right circle.

The Kings responded on the power play, with Erik Haula tying it up 1-1 at 15:09 when he was in the left circle to redirect Clarke’s long shot. It was their first home goal on the man-advantage this season, having gone 0-for-11 through three games to start the campaign.

Moore put Los Angeles ahead 2-1 at 6:51 of the second period by attacking the crease and tipping Byfield’s centering pass under Johansson’s right arm.

Anderson made it 3-1 at 10:17 on a slap shot from above the left circle through traffic.

Johansson was pulled after Armia’s shot from the top of the left circle hit the left post and went in off the goalie’s backside to give the Kings a 4-1 lead at 10:54.

Panarin made it 5-1 with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle during a two-man advantage at 15:43.

Los Angeles defenseman Brandt Clarke did not return following an elbow to the head from Ottawa forward Hayden Hodgson at 11:15 of the second period. Hodgson received a major penalty for boarding and game misconduct.