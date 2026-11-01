Sens wrap up California swing with visit to Anaheim

Ottawa is looking to win both games of a back-to-back for the first time this season

Game Day Preview Wide 16
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Coming off a full 60-minute effort over the San Jose Sharks which led to a 5-1 win on Saturday night, the Ottawa Senators will look to pick up where they left off on Sunday evening in Anaheim.

Travis Green was forced to find some new line combinations before Saturday’s game, as Phil Tomasino and Xavier Bourgault made their season debuts in the win. Tomasino picked up his first point as a Senator on Drake Batherson’s second period marker.

“They’re obviously special players, I mean, ‘Pints’ is obviously so strong, and makes so many plays, and same with Drake, I mean, he’s probably one of the most skilled guys I’ve ever seen,” said Tomasino after the win.

“For me, I just tried to do a little bit of everything, I feel like today we meshed pretty well. I think we had some pretty good chances in the first period before we connected. But overall, I thought every line tonight was playing well. I thought our forecheck was really good, we didn’t really give them too much space, so it was a great game.”

With the lopsided margin of defeat, Green was able to spread ice time out fairly evenly amongst his team. Jake Sanderson led all skaters with 22:50 time on ice, while Tim Stützle led all forwards with 20:14, but they were the only two Senators above 20 minutes.

As they head into the second game of their fourth back-to-back in the past month, they’ll hope to use that rest to knock off a Ducks squad that hasn’t played since Thursday night.

The Sens beat the Sharks 5-1 on Saturday. Jackson Starr recaps the game in Sens Rewind.

Loose Pucks

With another multi-point performance against the Sharks, Tim Stützle ended the month of October with 21 points – establishing a new club record for most points by a Senators player in October. 

Stützle has back-to-back multi-point games and has the highest points-per-game on the Senators (1.40). He is tied for the team lead in goals with Drake Batherson (9) and leads Ottawa in assists (12) and points (21).

Since trailing the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 in the third period of Thursday’s game at Crypto.com arena, the Senators have bounced back to outscore their opposition 9-2 in the four full periods since.

With their victory in San Jose on Saturday, the Senators officially capped off their most successful October in club history. They matched the number of wins (9) they recorded during the 2007-08 season and set a franchise record with 19 points.

The Faceoff

Jonas Johansson’s six wins against Anaheim are the most he has against any franchise. His .939 save percentage against the Ducks is also the best against any opponent he’s faced at least twice.

Batherson — currently riding a seven-game point streak — is tied for the second-most points (10) against the Ducks in franchise history, behind only Daniel Alfredsson (15). He has a point in all four games against a Pacific Division opponent the Sens have played this season.

Since that seven-game point streak started for Batherson, he has scored six goals and six assists. Only Connor McDavid (4-15-19) and Leon Draisaitl (7-7-14) have more points than Batherson over that span leaguewide.

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