Sens wrap up California swing with visit to Anaheim

Coming off a full 60-minute effort over the San Jose Sharks which led to a 5-1 win on Saturday night, the Ottawa Senators will look to pick up where they left off on Sunday evening in Anaheim.

Travis Green was forced to find some new line combinations before Saturday’s game, as Phil Tomasino and Xavier Bourgault made their season debuts in the win. Tomasino picked up his first point as a Senator on Drake Batherson’s second period marker.

“They’re obviously special players, I mean, ‘Pints’ is obviously so strong, and makes so many plays, and same with Drake, I mean, he’s probably one of the most skilled guys I’ve ever seen,” said Tomasino after the win.

“For me, I just tried to do a little bit of everything, I feel like today we meshed pretty well. I think we had some pretty good chances in the first period before we connected. But overall, I thought every line tonight was playing well. I thought our forecheck was really good, we didn’t really give them too much space, so it was a great game.”

With the lopsided margin of defeat, Green was able to spread ice time out fairly evenly amongst his team. Jake Sanderson led all skaters with 22:50 time on ice, while Tim Stützle led all forwards with 20:14, but they were the only two Senators above 20 minutes.

As they head into the second game of their fourth back-to-back in the past month, they’ll hope to use that rest to knock off a Ducks squad that hasn’t played since Thursday night.