Air Canada presents Ignite the Red on Oct. 16 as Senators welcome Kraken

The Senators will don their brand new red third jerseys for the first time at home on Thursday, Oct. 16 as they welcome the Seattle Kraken to the Canadian Tire Centre.

Ignite the Red is a new recurring theme night throughout the season that pairs on-ice action in the team’s alternate jerseys with off-ice celebrations of Ottawa-Gatineau pride, featuring local talent, food and beverage specials, and community-focused activities on the concourse. Fans are encouraged to wear red and arrive early to enjoy Red Hot Deals available until puck drop:

$3 Hotdog

$3 Popcorn

$3 Soft Pretzel

$3 24oz Dr. Pepper

$3 Soft Serve Ice Cream

$3 Cotton Candy

$8 Beer

$9 Wine

Outside, the plaza will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., with a performance from The Timberline Band, a country and rock act from the Ottawa Valley. Fans can enjoy $5 beer and more!

Get your tickets now.