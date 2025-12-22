20th annual Melnyk Skate for Kids a success

Each year, the children selected receive new skates, helmets, and practice jerseys provided by the Senators and the Melnyks (who still own a minority share of the franchise.)

“Yeah, it’s a great tradition we get to carry on,” added Anna. “We’re very lucky and grateful to everyone who helps out making this event what it is. It’s fun every year. It’s always a little bit different, it’s always chaotic, but it’s always fun. So yeah, super grateful to be here, it’s just such a fun day.”

The sisters said that over the years, they have seen more and more players join staff and volunteers on the ice, and now every year, there is a full complement on hand.

“It’s been amazing that the players have come out in big numbers each year, and I know it means so much to the kids. Sparty’s always here, and he’s a fan favourite as well,” said Olivia.

“I think in the early years, the players didn’t always come out,” added Anna. “It wasn’t like, you know, a thing as much, but over the years, every single year, they come out and they interact with the kids, and I know it means so much to them, and it means a lot to all of us. So it’s always a good time.”