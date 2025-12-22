20th annual Melnyk Skate for Kids a success

Approximately 80 kids from three local elementary schools equipped with new gear for skate with Sens

20251217 AC 0020

© Andrea Cardin/Freestyle Photography/OSHC

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

It was a tradition started by former Senators owner Eugene Melnyk in 2005. 20 years later, the Melnyk Skate for Kids is being carried on by his daughters, Olivia and Anna. The 20th annual skate went Dec. 17 at Canadian Tire Centre.

“It’s pretty crazy, thinking that it’s been 20 years. I don’t feel like it’s been that long, time’s really flown,” Olivia, the younger of the two, told Sens360’s Jackson Starr on the ice.

“It’s incredible to see each year a new group of kids come out, and then sometimes reconnecting with kids who have been here over the last 20 years and just, you know, they say how much it meant to them back then. It means just as much to us. It’s just a lot of happiness and fun before the holidays.”

With the holidays right around the corner, the Melnyk's hosted their 20th annual skate for kids

Each year, the children selected receive new skates, helmets, and practice jerseys provided by the Senators and the Melnyks (who still own a minority share of the franchise.)

“Yeah, it’s a great tradition we get to carry on,” added Anna. “We’re very lucky and grateful to everyone who helps out making this event what it is. It’s fun every year. It’s always a little bit different, it’s always chaotic, but it’s always fun. So yeah, super grateful to be here, it’s just such a fun day.”

The sisters said that over the years, they have seen more and more players join staff and volunteers on the ice, and now every year, there is a full complement on hand.

“It’s been amazing that the players have come out in big numbers each year, and I know it means so much to the kids. Sparty’s always here, and he’s a fan favourite as well,” said Olivia.

“I think in the early years, the players didn’t always come out,” added Anna. “It wasn’t like, you know, a thing as much, but over the years, every single year, they come out and they interact with the kids, and I know it means so much to them, and it means a lot to all of us. So it’s always a good time.”

20251217 AC 0003
20251217 AC 0005
20251217 AC 0006
20251217 AC 0009
20251217 AC 0023
20251217 AC 0037
20251217 AC 0057
20251217 AC 0114
20251217 AC 0149
20251217 AC 0190
20251217 AC 0205
20251217 AC 0209
20251217 AC 0212
20251217 AC 0225
20251217 AC 0227
/

Photos: Andrea Cardin/Freestyle Photography/OSHC

