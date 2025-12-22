20th annual Melnyk Skate for Kids a success

It was a tradition started by former Senators owner Eugene Melnyk in 2005. 20 years later, the Melnyk Skate for Kids is being carried on by his daughters, Olivia and Anna. The 20th annual skate went Dec. 17 at Canadian Tire Centre.
“It’s pretty crazy, thinking that it’s been 20 years. I don’t feel like it’s been that long, time’s really flown,” Olivia, the younger of the two, told Sens360’s Jackson Starr on the ice.
“It’s incredible to see each year a new group of kids come out, and then sometimes reconnecting with kids who have been here over the last 20 years and just, you know, they say how much it meant to them back then. It means just as much to us. It’s just a lot of happiness and fun before the holidays.”