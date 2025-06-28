2025 NHL Draft Day 2 Coverage

TRADE ALERT!

The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for the team’s 67th overall pick (third round) at this year's draft and their 2026 sixth round pick.

Spence, 24, was drafted 95th overall by the Kings in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He played 79 games with the Kings last season, recording four goals and 24 assists for 28 points. In an additional five playoff games, Spence tallied one goal — the first playoff goal of his career.

Spence has skated in a total of 180 NHL games, during which he has totalled 61 points by way of eight goals and 53 assists. Over that time, he has posted a career +29 +/- rating.

The Ottawa Senators have traded their 96th and overall pick in this year’s draft and their seventh round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft to the Washington Capitals in exchange for the 93rdoverall in this year’s draft.

THE PICK IS IN!

With the 93rd overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Ottawa Senators select forward Blake Vanek from Stillwater High of the USHS-MN.

Blake Vanek

Round 3, pick 93.

Position: Forward

Shoots: Right

Club: Stillwater High, USHS-MN

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 193 lbs

Birthplace: Stillwater, Minnesota

2024-25 stats: 29 GP, 22 G, 31 A, 53 PTS