Early chances make the difference in season-opening loss to Devils

PRAGUE, Czechia – Lindy Ruff listed the similarities between the Buffalo Sabres and his former club, the New Jersey Devils, on Friday morning – two groups with highly skilled talent and veteran depth players.

The difference between the teams in their season opener later that night, Ruff said, was a matter of capitalizing on early chances. The Devils scored a pair of first-period goals and went on to win 4-1 in the opening game of the NHL Global Series at O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia.

“This is how close our league is,” Ruff said. “You either take advantage of some of those early opportunities and you get a team down, or you don’t. They took advantage. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit. They took advantage of a couple of those early opportunities.”

New Jersey’s first opportunity came in the form of a point-blank chance for Stefan Noesen, who buried his shot from in front of the net with 11:21 remaining in the opening period. Jonathan Kovacevic doubled the Devils’ lead less than seven minutes later on a shot from the point that deflected in off the skate of a Sabres player.

The Sabres had their own chance to cut into the lead before the intermission when Rasmus Dahlin lofted a shot that caromed off the end boards and onto the stick of Nicolas Aube-Kubel, who quickly shot on a seemingly open net. Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom dove to his right and swatted the attempt away with his paddle.

“They took advantage of their chances,” Dahlin said. “We had a couple early, too. The start could have gone either way, but it’s a good learning lesson for us. We just have to continue to build. We’ve got some stuff to work on.”