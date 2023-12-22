What to watch for from each Sabres prospect at the IIHF World Junior Championship

Matt Savoie, F – Canada

Savoie (first round, 2022) has had a wealth of experience in the past year alone. He made his AHL debut during Rochester’s postseason run last season, then parlayed that experience into a productive summer.

An injury in the Prospects Challenge forced Savoie to miss training camp with the Sabres, but he was still able to play a two-week conditioning assignment with Rochester and make his NHL debut with Buffalo before returning to his junior team with Wenatchee of the Western Hockey League.

Mair acknowledged that Savoie – like any young player – would have loved to stick around in the NHL, but the 19-year-old has channeled what he’s learned in a productive way since returning to junior hockey. He has 24 points (11+11) in just 11 games, a WHL-best average of 2.18 points per game.

“What we’ve talked about is just continuing to play with pace and continuing to dig for the speed of pro practices, the mentality off the ice of taking care of his body and getting extra lifts in, all sort of the pro approach," Mair said. "I think he’s focused on doing that at that level.

“I’ve challenged him with trying to keep his skating and his play-fast attitude at a really high level. He’s done that so far and it’s been great.”

For all Savoie’s experience, playing World Juniors represents a new opportunity. It will be his first time representing Canada on a national stage at the U-18 or U-20 levels. He’s spent pre-tournament games on a line with Boston second-round pick Matthew Poitras and Arizona first-round pick Conor Geekie, the latter of whom is his linemate in Wenatchee.

“He’s a competitive kid,” Mair said. “He’s very excited to go and represent his country. His parents are heading over. I just think it’s a great opportunity for him against some of the top players in his age group to see how he stacks up but just to also represent his country, be a key piece on that Team Canada.”