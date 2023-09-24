Sabres erase 2-0 deficit to win preseason opener in Washington

News Feed

buffalo sabres washington capitals how to watch lineup game preview

Sabres at Capitals | Storylines, rosters, and how to watch Buffalo's preseason opener
buffalo sabres captain kyle okposo visits global africa business initiative

'Forge a path forward' | Okposo speaks at 'Unstoppable Africa' conference in New York City
buffalo sabres blue and gold scrimmage highlights tage thompson jiri kulich zach benson don granato

Sabres enter next phase of camp following Blue and Gold Scrimmage
buffalo sabres training camp roster ethan miedema scott ratzlaff assigned to juniors

Miedema, Ratzlaff returned to junior clubs
buffalo sabres training camp day 2 lecom harborcenter erik johnson kyle okposo

Camp Notebook | Johnson seizing opportunity as veteran leader
how to watch buffalo sabres preseason games 2023

How to watch the Sabres' 2023 preseason games
buffalo sabres training camp preview kevyn adams don granato rasmus dahlin kyle okposo

'Pressure as privilege' | Sabres embracing expectations entering 2023-24  
buffalo sabres training camp day 1 keybank center rasmus dahlin owen power kevyn adams

Camp Notebook | Talks on Dahlin, Power extensions intensifying
buffalo sabres matt savoie injury update

Savoie considered week to week with upper-body injury
buffalo sabres training camp goaltender preview devon levi ukko pekka luukkonen eric comrie

Camp Preview | Familiar faces, added depth at goaltender
buffalo sabres announce 2023 training camp roster tage thompson zach benson jeff skinner devon levi

Sabres announce 2023 training camp roster 
buffalo sabres training camp preview defensemen to watch owen power rasmus dahlin connor clifton

Camp Preview | 3 storylines to follow on the blue line 
buffalo sabres prospects challenge vs pittsburgh tyson kozak physical presence

Kozak a physical presence in Prospects Challenge finale
buffalo sabres training camp preview forwards roster casey mittelstadt tage thompson alex tuch 

Camp Preview | 3 storylines to follow at forward
prospects challenge recap highlights buffalo sabres new jersey devils isak rosen 

Rosen's all-around game translating to offensive success at Prospects Challenge
buffalo sabres blue and gold scrimmage sept 23 open to public keybank center

Sabres to host Blue and Gold Scrimmage at KeyBank Center 
buffalo sabres prospects challenge win over montreal matt savoie 

'Elite competitor' | Savoie scores pair of highlight-reel goals in win over Canadiens
buffalo sabres prospects challenge matchup versus montreal canadiens sept 15

Game Preview | Buffalo opens Prospects Challenge slate against Montreal

Sabres erase 2-0 deficit to win preseason opener in Washington

Peterka scores in regulation and shootout to lead Buffalo to 4-3 victory.

MicrosoftTeams-image (23)
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. – JJ Peterka scored in regulation and again in the shootout to help the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-3 victory in their preseason opener against the Washington Capitals inside Capital One Arena on Sunday.

Peyton Krebs and Zach Benson also scored goals for the Sabres, who overcame a 2-0 deficit. Peterka and Krebs were two of the veterans on a roster comprised mostly of prospects.

Eric Comrie started in goal for the Sabres and made 19 saves on 21 shots in two periods. Dustin Tokarski stopped 10 of 11 shots in relief.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Ryan Hofer, and Sonny Milano scored goals for the Capitals.

How it happened

PERIOD 1

The Sabres generated a 10-5 shot advantage in a period that saw the two teams combine for four penalties (three by the Capitals), but Aube-Kubel found the scoreboard with 5:08 remaining to send Washington into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead.

PERIOD 2

Hofer cleaned up a rebound in front of Comrie to extend the Capitals’ lead to 2-0. Peterka answered for the Sabres with 4:02 remaining, sending the puck in off the back of Clay Stevenson after the Capitals goaltender made an initial save on a breakaway.

PERIOD 3

Krebs deflected a shot from the point by Jacob Bryson to tie the score at 2-2 just 1:19 into the period. Benson tipped a shot from Ryan Johnson to put the Sabres ahead with 11:01 remaining.

The Capitals responded with a goal from Milano to tie the game at 3-3 with 7:29 to play.

OVERTIME

Tokarski stopped Aliaksei Protas on a breakaway to send the game to the shootout.

SHOOTOUT

The Sabres fell behind when Milano scored on the opening attempt of the shootout, but Peterka responded with a goal between Stevenson’s pads. Brandon Biro scored on a backhand attempt to clinch the victory.

Highlights

BUF@WSH: Peterka converts in the 2nd period

BUF@WSH: Benson gives Sabres lead in 3rd

Up next

The Sabres return to KeyBank Center to host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Tickets are available here.

NESN’s broadcast feed will air on MSG beginning at 7 p.m. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray will have the radio call on WGR 550.