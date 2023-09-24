Sabres erase 2-0 deficit to win preseason opener in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. – JJ Peterka scored in regulation and again in the shootout to help the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-3 victory in their preseason opener against the Washington Capitals inside Capital One Arena on Sunday.

Peyton Krebs and Zach Benson also scored goals for the Sabres, who overcame a 2-0 deficit. Peterka and Krebs were two of the veterans on a roster comprised mostly of prospects.

Eric Comrie started in goal for the Sabres and made 19 saves on 21 shots in two periods. Dustin Tokarski stopped 10 of 11 shots in relief.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Ryan Hofer, and Sonny Milano scored goals for the Capitals.