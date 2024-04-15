Game Night | Sabres at Lightning

The 2023-24 season concludes Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

APRIL 15
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres (38-37-6) at Tampa Bay Lightning (44-28-8)

Monday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

The Sabres close out the 2023-24 season against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

TV: MSG/MSG+ (pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Fubo (within Buffalo broadcast market), ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550

LAST TIME OUT

Buffalo

Panthers 3, Sabres 2 (OT) (April 13)

Goal scorers: Tyson Jost, Jack Quinn

Goaltending: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (L, 39/42)

Tampa Bay

Capitals 4, Lightning 2 (April 13)

Goal scorers: Anthony Duclair, Brandon Hagel

Goaltending: Andrei Vasilevskiy (L, 30/34)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Buffalo

  • Jack Quinn has scored in each of the last two games and has four goals in the last five games. A goal in tonight’s game would give Quinn a three-game goal streak, which would be the longest such streak of his career.
  • Tage Thompson has recorded 21 points (11+10) in his last 17 games, including seven points (3+4) in his last six games.

Tampa Bay

  • Nikita Kucherov leads all NHL skaters with 141 points (43+98) in the 2023-24 campaign. The forward has posted 11 points (1+10) in his last five games, including four multi-point performances. 
  • Brayden Point has tallied at least a point in three consecutive contests, with two goals and two assists for four points in that span. Point ranks second on the team in points (89) while leading the Lightning in goals (45).

