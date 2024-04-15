Game Night | Sabres at Lightning

Buffalo Sabres (38-37-6) at Tampa Bay Lightning (44-28-8)
Monday, April 15 at 7 p.m.
The Sabres close out the 2023-24 season against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.
The 2023-24 season concludes Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Buffalo
Panthers 3, Sabres 2 (OT) (April 13)
Goal scorers: Tyson Jost, Jack Quinn
Goaltending: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (L, 39/42)
Tampa Bay
Capitals 4, Lightning 2 (April 13)
Goal scorers: Anthony Duclair, Brandon Hagel
Goaltending: Andrei Vasilevskiy (L, 30/34)
Buffalo
Tampa Bay