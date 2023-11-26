At the Horn | Devils 7 - Sabres 2

Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo scored the lone goals for the Buffalo Sabres in a 7-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils inside Prudential Center on Saturday.

Tyler Toffoli led the Devils with a pair of goals while Alexander Holtz, Nico Hischier, Ondrej Palat, Dawson Mercer, Dougie Hamilton, Luke Hughes, and Jesper Bratt all recorded multi-point nights. Vitek Vanecek made nine saves.

Eric Comrie made 14 saves on 18 shots in the first period before giving way to Devon Levi, who stopped 17 of 20 shots.

Mattias Samuelsson exited the game with an upper-body injury with 4:40 to go in the first period and did not return. Buffalo was also without forwards Jordan Greenway (personal) and Zemgus Girgensons, who was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury he sustained against Pittsburgh on Friday.

The Sabres went 2-for-2 on the power play, scoring with the man-advantage for the fourth consecutive game.