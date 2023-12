Buffalo Sabres (11-14-3) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-11-2)

Monday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

The Buffalo Sabres host the Arizona Coyotes at KeyBank Center on Monday after earning points in their last two games with a 3-1 win over Boston last Thursday and a 3-2 shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday.

Check out Saturday's postgame report for the latest team news and updates.

Here's everything you need to know before morning skate.