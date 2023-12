NEW YORK – The Buffalo Sabres will play their final game before the holiday break when they take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Buffalo looks to carry the momentum from its 9-3 win over Toronto on Thursday, when the Sabres put together a fast-paced, high-compete game that closely resembled their identity from last season.

Pregame coverage on Saturday begins at 7 p.m. on MSG/MSG+ with puck drop scheduled for 7:30. Radio coverage can be found on WBEN 930 AM.