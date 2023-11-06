Sabres recall Savoie from conditioning loan, place Biro on IR

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Matt Savoie from his conditioning loan with the Rochester Americans and have placed forward Brandon Biro on injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

The Sabres loaned Savoie to the Amerks for his conditioning stint on Oct. 22 after starting the regular season on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury he sustained during the opening shift of Buffalo’s Prospects Challenge finale against Pittsburgh on Sept. 18.

Savoie tallied five points (2+3) in six games with Rochester, including an assist in his debut against Charlotte on Oct. 25 and his first AHL goal against Laval on Oct. 27.

After being recalled from the Amerks last Tuesday, Biro recorded his first career NHL goal and added an empty-netter in the Sabres’ 5-2 win over Philadelphia inside Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday.

Biro tallied two goals and four assists for six points to start the season in Rochester prior to his recall.