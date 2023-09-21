'Pressure as privilege' | Sabres embracing expectations entering 2023-24  

Don Granato thought back to his first training camp as head coach of the Sabres as he stood behind the podium inside KeyBank Center on Thursday at the outset of Year 3.

The Sabres were coming off a last-place finish when Granato took over in 2021. Tage Thompson had never scored 10 goals in a season, let alone 40. Rasmus Dahlin had not yet developed the confidence of a top defenseman. Alex Tuch was a member of the Golden Knights.

The mandate from Granato to his players at that time was simply to play aggressively and without the fear of mistakes, and to improve daily by doing so.

“Two years ago, we weren't in a position to really go after wins,” Granato said. “We had to grow, we had to gain experience. And we've got it to the point now where these guys, winning should be expected on a nightly basis. You should go into games expecting to win.

“… We talk about it a lot: being in this position and the pressure that comes with it is a privilege. You know, we didn't have this type of pressure two years ago because we weren't good enough. We're good enough to have this pressure right now. It's time to embrace it.”