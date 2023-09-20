Camp Preview | Familiar faces, added depth at goaltender

NHL returnees

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen – The 24-year-old played an NHL career-high 33 games last season and went 17-11-4 with a .891 save percentage. He went 10-2-1 with a .917 save percentage in 13 starts between Dec. 15 and Jan. 28, a stretch that included five performances of 37 saves or more.

Luukkonen reflected on that stretch as reason for confidence after the season while still expressing a desire to improve.

“It was pretty much my first year in the NHL and there's really, really good games and then there was games that weren’t that good,” he said. “It's not one thing I need to be better on. Overall, I just need to get better goalie physically and mentally still.”

27 Devon Levi – Levi didn’t miss a beat after finishing his decorated career at Northeastern University, where he twice won the Mike Richter Award as the NCAA’s top goaltender. He stopped 31 shots to win his NHL debut against the Rangers and went on to start seven high-pressure games as the Sabres fought to remain in the playoff race.

Levi became just the third goaltender since 1955-56 to earn at least five wins with 200 or more saves in their first seven NHL games. The last to do so was Carey Price.

“His foundation of his game is tremendous,” Adams said. “His athleticism’s tremendous. His mindset’s tremendous. I mean, certainly, I’m sure you guys can see that he loves this. No stage is too big for him. He thrives in this environment and by the way, he played pressure-packed games. It’s pretty impressive what he did.”

31 Eric Comrie – Injuries limited Comrie to 19 games during his first season with the Sabres. He went 5-1-1 in his final seven starts, including a 26-save shutout against the Islanders.

“I want to be (in Buffalo) as long as I can,” Comrie said after the season. “I’m really happy to be here with Uppie and Dev. For myself, it’s awesome. Two great goaltenders, we can all kind of push each other and see what happens from there.”