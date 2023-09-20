Camp Preview | Familiar faces, added depth at goaltender

Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams expressed confidence this summer in the organization’s depth in goal, headlined by three goaltenders who suited up for the team last season.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Eric Comrie return after combining to start 51 games in 2022-23. They are joined by 21-year-old rookie Devon Levi, who joined the Sabres at the end of March and went 5-2-0 in seven starts.
“Personally, (I) believe we're in a position of strength,” Adams said. “When it comes to this, we feel that we have three NHL goaltenders, which is a great thing to have.”
With those three in the fold, the Sabres added depth by signing Dustin Tokarski and Devin Cooley to two-way contracts in free agency and stocked the pipeline by using a fifth-round draft pick on Scott Ratzlaff. Michael Houser also remained with the organization on a one-year AHL contract with Rochester.
Here is a breakdown of the seven goaltenders at Sabres camp.
