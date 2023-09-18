Camp Preview | 3 storylines to follow at forward

The Buffalo Sabres return the bulk of a forward group that engineered the NHL’s third-ranked scoring offense last season, headlined by a quartet of 30-plus-goal scorers in Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, Jeff Skinner, and Dylan Cozens.

The Sabres had 12 forwards appear in 50 or more games last season, all of whom are back in the fold for 2023-24. Captain Kyle Okposo and alternate captain Zemgus Girgensons signed new one-year contracts to remain in Buffalo, as did restricted free agent Tyson Jost.

The one exception to the consistency up front will be the temporary absence of Jack Quinn, who underwent surgery to repair an injured Achilles tendon in June with a recovery timeline of four to six months. Quinn played 75 games as a rookie last season and had 37 points (14+23).

But just as Quinn and JJ Peterka used training camp to earn NHL roster spots last fall, the coming weeks will see a crop of young players looking to make the jump – including a trio of first-round picks who made their AHL debuts last season in Jiri Kulich, Isak Rosen, and Matt Savoie.

Here are three storylines to follow at forward in training camp.