Camp Preview | 3 storylines to follow on the blue line 

The Buffalo Sabres and general manager Kevyn Adams have put an emphasis on defense this offseason after allowing the seventh-most goals against during the 2022-23 season (297) despite boasting the NHL’s third-ranked scoring offense.
“It’s an area that we’ve identified we’d like to help our NHL roster improve, just depth and quality,” Adams said following the NHL Draft.
Adams has made it clear that the organization intends to sign Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power to long-term contracts. The focus in the meantime has been on providing more options on defense, including options who fit alongside Dahlin and Power on the first and second pairings.
With the addition of Connor Clifton and Erik Johnson during free agency and following the trade of Ilya Lyubushkin to the Anaheim Ducks on Aug. 18, the Sabres now have eight defensemen under one-way contracts going into the season: Dahlin, Power, Clifton, Johnson, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, Riley Stillman and Jacob Bryson.
Given that number, training camp will see internal competition on the blue line, be it for ice time or roster spots.
Here are three storylines to watch for on defense during training camp.