Camp Preview | 3 storylines to follow on the blue line 

News Feed

buffalo sabres prospects challenge vs pittsburgh tyson kozak physical presence

Kozak a physical presence in Prospects Challenge finale
buffalo sabres training camp preview forwards roster casey mittelstadt tage thompson alex tuch 

Camp Preview | 3 storylines to follow at forward
prospects challenge recap highlights buffalo sabres new jersey devils isak rosen 

Rosen's all-around game translating to offensive success at Prospects Challenge
buffalo sabres blue and gold scrimmage sept 23 open to public keybank center

Sabres to host Blue and Gold Scrimmage at KeyBank Center 
buffalo sabres prospects challenge win over montreal matt savoie 

'Elite competitor' | Savoie scores pair of highlight-reel goals in win over Canadiens
buffalo sabres prospects challenge matchup versus montreal canadiens sept 15

Game Preview | Buffalo opens Prospects Challenge slate against Montreal
buffalo sabres prospects notebook zach benson matt savoie showcasing chemistry

Prospects Notebook | Benson, Savoie showcasing chemistry at Sabres rookie camp 
buffalo sabres buffalo common council honor rick jeanneret trailblazing sign

Sabres, Buffalo Common Council to dedicate Trailblazing Sign to Rick Jeanneret
buffalo sabres prospects challenge news jiri kulich matt savoie lineup

Prospects Notebook | Kulich embracing camp following 'explosive' summer
buffalo sabres terry pegula statement

Statement from Sabres owner Terry Pegula
buffalo sabres prospects challenge roster zach benson jiri kulich matt savoie isak rosen

Sabres announce 2023 Prospects Challenge roster
buffalo sabres season kick off luncheon announcement 2023 october 9

Sabres Season Kick-Off Luncheon will take place on October 9
buffalo sabres black and red third jersey schedule 2023 2024 season 

Sabres to wear black and red third jerseys 15 times this season
buffalo sabres 2023 2024 theme nights

Sabres announce 2023-24 theme nights
what to expect 2023 buffalo sabres fan fest info

What to expect at Sabres Fan Fest on Saturday, Sept. 16
how to watch buffalo sabres 2023-24 national broadcast schedule tnt espn

Sabres to appear 15 times on national broadcasts in 2023-24
buffalo sabres loan noah ostlund vaxjo lakers shl

Sabres loan Ostlund to SHL Vaxjo
terry pegula sabres president organizational restructure

Terry Pegula named Sabres president, restructuring on business side

Camp Preview | 3 storylines to follow on the blue line 

The Sabres welcome new faces in 2023-24 as the defense focuses on growth

buf_owenpower_defensepreview
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres and general manager Kevyn Adams have put an emphasis on defense this offseason after allowing the seventh-most goals against during the 2022-23 season (297) despite boasting the NHL’s third-ranked scoring offense.

“It’s an area that we’ve identified we’d like to help our NHL roster improve, just depth and quality,” Adams said following the NHL Draft.

Adams has made it clear that the organization intends to sign Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power to long-term contracts. The focus in the meantime has been on providing more options on defense, including options who fit alongside Dahlin and Power on the first and second pairings.

With the addition of Connor Clifton and Erik Johnson during free agency and following the trade of Ilya Lyubushkin to the Anaheim Ducks on Aug. 18, the Sabres now have eight defensemen under one-way contracts going into the season: Dahlin, Power, Clifton, Johnson, Mattias Samuelsson, Henri Jokiharju, Riley Stillman and Jacob Bryson.

Given that number, training camp will see internal competition on the blue line, be it for ice time or roster spots.

Here are three storylines to watch for on defense during training camp.

1. New additions

The Sabres signed Clifton to a three-year contract July 1 after he established career highs in games played (78), goals (5), assists (18), points (23) and plus/minus (plus-20) last season with the Boston Bruins.

The 28-year-old averaged 1:19 of shorthanded ice time for the Bruins’ top-ranked penalty kill and will provide an upgrade to Buffalo’s own penalty kill, which ranked 28th in the league during the 2022-23 campaign.

Along with his age and experience, Clifton will also bring a necessary physical presence on the ice as the Sabres finished last in the NHL in hits (1,171). Clifton averaged 8.96 hits per 60 minutes played while Buffalo averaged just 14.12.

“I think my style fits really well with the guys,” Clifton said. “Obviously, I play a two-way, abrasive style and I think I’m really going to help on the defensive side of things.”

Although the right-shot defenseman has been used to playing a third-pair role throughout his career, his style of play and ability to log more minutes gives him the potential to become a top-four defenseman this season in Buffalo.

Johnson, 35, signed a one-year deal with the Sabres worth $3.25 million and is one of four active defensemen to be taken with the first-overall pick in the NHL Draft, a list which also includes Dahlin and Power.

The veteran defenseman has recorded 88 goals and 249 assists over 15 seasons with the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche and won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Avalanche in 2022.

In addition to Clifton, Johnson will also be another option for the Sabres’ penalty kill while providing leadership and advice to Buffalo’s young squad with his friend, captain Kyle Okposo.

“Playing against them the last few years, they remind me of Colorado a few years prior when we were building it. They have a great nucleus of young talent and I think they’re knocking at the door. It was a real appealing spot to me to go there and help in any way I can,” Johnson said. “I think it’s a team that’s really close.”

CONNOR CLIFTON

2. Potential pairings

Adams and coach Don Granato wanted to create a defense group that could be flexible in various situations and have the ability to withstand injuries after Samuelsson and Jokiharju both missed extended periods of time due to injury last season.

“We now have a group that, in my opinion, when the games start, the six players can play with anyone,” Adams said.

Last year, Samuelsson and Dahlin logged over 671 minutes in 52 games as a pair. In that time, Dahlin established new career highs in goals (15), assists (58), points (73) and plus/minus (plus-12).

Power and Jokiharju became comfortable together as the usual second pair, playing just shy of 700 minutes together over the course of 60 games.

Clifton and Johnson could take spots on the second and third pairs, respectively. But we will have to see how things shake up in training camp and the preseason.

With fresh new faces in Clifton and Johnson, and Bryson, Stillman and Kale Clague all in the mix for ice time, the possibilities and rotations are endless for the Sabres.

  1. In the pipeline

The team has a number of enticing young prospects in the pipeline, including Ryan Johnson and Nikita Novikov.

Johnson, a first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (31st overall), is set to be a top defenseman for the Rochester Americans this season after putting together a strong showing at the Prospects Challenge.

Ryan Johnson addresses the media

Novikov led all Sabres players in the Prospects Challenge with five points (0+5) in three games while showcasing his competitiveness and work ethic.

The Amerks also have defensemen Joe Cecconi and Jeremy Davies who are in the mix on the blue line. Davies appeared in one game for the Sabres last season and was a leader for the Amerks, registering 23 points (11+12) in 66 AHL games and adding six points (1+5) in 14 Calder Cup Playoff games.