Camp Preview | 3 storylines to follow on the blue line 

1. New additions

The Sabres signed Clifton to a three-year contract July 1 after he established career highs in games played (78), goals (5), assists (18), points (23) and plus/minus (plus-20) last season with the Boston Bruins.

The 28-year-old averaged 1:19 of shorthanded ice time for the Bruins’ top-ranked penalty kill and will provide an upgrade to Buffalo’s own penalty kill, which ranked 28th in the league during the 2022-23 campaign.

Along with his age and experience, Clifton will also bring a necessary physical presence on the ice as the Sabres finished last in the NHL in hits (1,171). Clifton averaged 8.96 hits per 60 minutes played while Buffalo averaged just 14.12.

“I think my style fits really well with the guys,” Clifton said. “Obviously, I play a two-way, abrasive style and I think I’m really going to help on the defensive side of things.”

Although the right-shot defenseman has been used to playing a third-pair role throughout his career, his style of play and ability to log more minutes gives him the potential to become a top-four defenseman this season in Buffalo.

Johnson, 35, signed a one-year deal with the Sabres worth $3.25 million and is one of four active defensemen to be taken with the first-overall pick in the NHL Draft, a list which also includes Dahlin and Power.

The veteran defenseman has recorded 88 goals and 249 assists over 15 seasons with the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche and won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Avalanche in 2022.

In addition to Clifton, Johnson will also be another option for the Sabres’ penalty kill while providing leadership and advice to Buffalo’s young squad with his friend, captain Kyle Okposo.

“Playing against them the last few years, they remind me of Colorado a few years prior when we were building it. They have a great nucleus of young talent and I think they’re knocking at the door. It was a real appealing spot to me to go there and help in any way I can,” Johnson said. “I think it’s a team that’s really close.”