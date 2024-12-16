At the Horn | Maple Leafs 5 - Sabres 3

Jack Quinn scored a pair of goals in his return to the lineup, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 5-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

The loss extended the Sabres’ winless streak to 10 games (0-7-3).

Quinn, who rejoined the lineup after sitting out the past five games as a healthy scratch, opened the scoring with a power-play goal just 1:03 into the contest, marking the seventh time in the past 10 games that the Sabres have scored the first goal.

Buffalo led 3-1 in the second period before Toronto pulled ahead with three goals in a span of 2:31, including two from John Tavares. Nick Robertson and Max Domi each added a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs while Dennis Hildeby made 24 saves. Tavares added an empty-net goal to complete a hat trick with 2:12 remaining.

Devon Levi was recalled prior to the game and made 36 saves in his first NHL start since Nov. 16. The 22-year-old had won his previous six games with Rochester while posting a .938 save percentage.

Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres in addition to Quinn’s two goals. Tage Thompson had an assist to extend his point streak to four games (2+2).

The Sabres were without captain Rasmus Dahlin for the sixth straight game since he left their contest on Dec. 3 with back spasms.