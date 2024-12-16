At the Horn | Maple Leafs 5 - Sabres 3

Jack Quinn scored twice in the loss to Toronto.

At the Horn
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Jack Quinn scored a pair of goals in his return to the lineup, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 5-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

The loss extended the Sabres’ winless streak to 10 games (0-7-3).

Quinn, who rejoined the lineup after sitting out the past five games as a healthy scratch, opened the scoring with a power-play goal just 1:03 into the contest, marking the seventh time in the past 10 games that the Sabres have scored the first goal.

Buffalo led 3-1 in the second period before Toronto pulled ahead with three goals in a span of 2:31, including two from John Tavares. Nick Robertson and Max Domi each added a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs while Dennis Hildeby made 24 saves. Tavares added an empty-net goal to complete a hat trick with 2:12 remaining.

Devon Levi was recalled prior to the game and made 36 saves in his first NHL start since Nov. 16. The 22-year-old had won his previous six games with Rochester while posting a .938 save percentage.

Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres in addition to Quinn’s two goals. Tage Thompson had an assist to extend his point streak to four games (2+2).

The Sabres were without captain Rasmus Dahlin for the sixth straight game since he left their contest on Dec. 3 with back spasms.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

The Sabres scored two goals within the first three minutes, beginning when Quinn buried a wrist shot on the power play 1:03 into the contest.

The goal was Quinn’s first since Oct. 26 and the first for the Sabres’ power play since Dec. 5, snapping an 0-for-11 drought.

Tuch scored the next goal at 2:46 on a play that began with Thompson finding Zach Benson with a stretch pass along the left-side boards. Benson pulled up after he crossed the blue line and waited for a seam to hit an oncoming Tuch, who scored from the high slot.

Buffalo protected its lead with two successful penalty kills, but Toronto finally responded when Roberston sent a no-look, between-the-legs pass from below the goal line off of Levi’s pad and onto the stick of Domi, who sent his attempt high into the net.

Levi finished the period with eight saves. He faced his first shot on goal with Toronto on the power play 6:04 into the contest, an in-tight attempt from Max Pacioretty that the goaltender stopped and covered at the top of the crease.

Jack Quinn opens the scoring

Alex Tuch gives the Sabres a 2-0 lead

Second Period

Quinn scored his second goal of the game to extend the Sabres’ lead 9:11 into the period, but the Maple Leafs responded with three goals in a span of 2:31 to pull ahead, 4-3.

Robertson ignited the run with a one-timer scored from the right side of the net, set up by Bobby McMann on a 3-on-2 rush. Tavares deflected an Auston Matthews one-timer on the power play for the tying goal, then put the Maple Leafs in front when he picked the corner from the high slot to end an extended shift in the Buffalo zone.

Toronto finished the period with a 6-0 edge in high-danger chances, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Jack Quinn scores his 2nd of the game

Third Period

Levi made 18 saves during the third period to keep the game within reach, but Tavares scored his empty-net goal from the neutral-zone to quell the Sabres’ comeback attempt.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL | Maple Leafs 5 - Sabres 3

UP NEXT

The road trip concludes Tuesday in Montreal. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

News Feed

Injuries and transactions | Sabres recall Levi, loan Johnson to Amerks

Sabres at Maple Leafs | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres open road trip with loss to Capitals

At the Horn | Capitals 4 - Sabres 2

Sabres at Capitals | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Dahlin progressing toward return

Sabres' late comeback falls short in loss to Rangers

At the Horn | Rangers 3 - Sabres 2

Sabres vs. Rangers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Greenway returns to action; Sabres seek power-play results

Sabres seek complete effort after shootout loss to Detroit

At the Horn | Red Wings 6 - Sabres 5 (SO)

Sabres vs. Red Wings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Johnson skates alongside Byram, talks season so far with Rochester

Sabres focus on execution following loss to Utah

At the Horn | Utah Hockey Club 5 - Sabres 2

Sabres vs. Utah Hockey Club | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Recapping GM Kevyn Adams' press conference 