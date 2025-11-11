Sabres introduce 2025-26 team dog, Mac

Like previous team dogs, Mac will complete his training at a local correctional facility, another aspect of the Pawsitive for Heroes program geared toward giving inmates, including incarcerated veterans, a skill they can utilize upon their release.

Last year’s team dog, Audie, was paired with Lancaster native and Marine Corps veteran Chad DuFrane, who shared how Audie’s service has aided his everyday life.

“It’s really life changing,” he continued. “There's a feeling you get when you go to the store with people that you were in the military with. Your panic and anxiety and stuff is not really there because you know someone's got your back. And when she's with me, it's like that same feeling, because I have an extra set of eyes and ears that is looking out for me.”

