Sabres introduce 2025-26 team dog, Mac

Mac is currently training to become a service dog through the "Pawsitive for Heroes" program.

Mac
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

We’re excited to introduce the newest member of the Buffalo Sabres family, Mac, who will serve as the official team dog for the 2025-26 season.

Mac is currently training to become a service dog for a local veteran as part of the WNYHeroes “Pawsitive for Heroes” program. He will become the fifth Sabres team dog to graduate from the program.

SSC-3662_Team Dog Announcement Creative_1920X1080

The 52-pound Newfoundland enjoys naps, chasing his siblings, taking himself on walks, and his service dog training (especially the treats he receives for doing a good job).

Most importantly, Mac is named for Sgt. Heath A. McMillin, a Canandaigua native who was killed while on patrol in an attack south of Baghdad in July 2003. McMillin was assigned to the 105th Military Police Company of the Army National Guard in Buffalo.

Like previous team dogs, Mac will complete his training at a local correctional facility, another aspect of the Pawsitive for Heroes program geared toward giving inmates, including incarcerated veterans, a skill they can utilize upon their release.

Last year’s team dog, Audie, was paired with Lancaster native and Marine Corps veteran Chad DuFrane, who shared how Audie’s service has aided his everyday life.

“It’s really life changing,” he continued. “There's a feeling you get when you go to the store with people that you were in the military with. Your panic and anxiety and stuff is not really there because you know someone's got your back. And when she's with me, it's like that same feeling, because I have an extra set of eyes and ears that is looking out for me.”

Learn more about WNYHeroes here.

Introducing the Sabres' 2025-26 team dog

News Feed

Injuries and transactions | Kulich to miss 'significant time' with blood clot

'A day at a time' | Shorthanded Sabres look ahead to road trip

Sabres to partner with Tops and Audacy for 2025 'Turkeys for Tickets' drive

Revisiting Mogilny's defection, record-setting season ahead of his HOF induction

'I couldn't have written it any better' | Scamurra scores in homecoming as U.S. wins Rivalry Series game in Buffalo

Sabres' comeback bid falls short in Carolina

At the Horn | Hurricanes 6 - Sabres 3

Sabres at Hurricanes | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Prospects Report | Novotny aspires to follow in Ostlund, Rosen's footsteps

The Dunne Bunch | Josh Dunne’s hockey roots run deep in Saturday’s Rivalry Series 

Practice Report | Dahlin to take leave of absence to tend to personal matter

Sabres to host Sporting Goods Equipment Drive from November 18 to November 23

Sabres unable to capitalize on chances in loss to blues

At the Horn | Blues 3 - Sabres 0

Sabres vs. Blues | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

More confident than ever, Sabres' Kozak nears return to lineup

Lyon’s standout performance nets just 1 point for Sabres

Ratzlaff named ECHL Rookie of the Month