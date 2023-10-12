Dear Buffalo | A letter from Tage Thompson 

Dear Buffalo,

We’ve spent a lot of time this past month talking about expectations, and how they’re a privilege.

Kevyn and Donny laid it out for us right from the start. People expect success from us now, and that’s a testament to our work ethic and everything we’ve put into getting this organization on track.

I can promise you two things about our group: that nobody has higher expectations than the people inside our room, and that we are embracing our situation.

It’s a privilege to play for a city that loves this sport as much as we do. The sabrehood. We’ve talked about these two games before, but RJ Night and Ryan Miller Night have created a lasting impression on all our minds. Those were two of the loudest buildings I’ve played in. Anywhere.

I think the possibility that we could earn a crowd like that every single night is what gets us the most excited. I can’t overstate how much of an advantage that will be for us. Having 19,070 people behind us can break the will of an opposing team, and it gives us so much energy.

We feel it coming. Everywhere I go these days, I get stopped by people who say how excited they are for the season and how they can’t wait to watch us. I know everyone here has been starving for a winner, and they feel like the time is now. We love that.