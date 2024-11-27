'We've matured a lot' | What we've learned about the Sabres at the quarter mark of the season

Rasmus Dahlin walks past the NHL standings each day in the Buffalo Sabres’ dressing room, posted on a large screen as a reminder of how their team has grown in this young season but also of how much work remains in front of them.

The Sabres moved into third place in the Atlantic Division when they beat the San Jose Sharks on Saturday afternoon. By Tuesday, they were in the second wild card spot – still just five points from the division lead, but with a large group of teams biting at their heels.

“You have a great road trip but then you look up in the standings and nothing really changes,” Dahlin said. “It’s good. It keeps us humble, so you’ve just got to continue to work hard every day.”

The Sabres have fought their way into contention with a 7-2-0 run in their last nine games, including a three-game sweep of their recent California road trip. Their focus remained squarely on the path ahead as they returned to KeyBank Center for practice on Tuesday, preparing for a difficult 14-game stretch between now and the holiday break in which they will play:

Seven games against opponents currently in playoff positions (Minnesota, Colorado, Winnipeg, the New York Rangers, and Toronto twice).

Four games against teams currently trailing the Sabres by three points or fewer in the Eastern Conference standings (Boston, Detroit, and the New York Islanders twice).

“We’ve got an extremely tough schedule,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “And the teams that we’re playing, starting [Wednesday against Minnesota], are extremely tough teams to generate opportunities against. You go up against Minnesota, who’s really put together a nice year, and they’re not giving up a lot, it’s going to be a really tough game.

“You’re coming off a road trip and you’re hoping that the team can be ready to exceed the intensity that we were able to bring on the trip. It’s the only way to get better.”

But while the players set their sights forward, now – 21 games and roughly a quarter of the way through the season – is a good opportunity to check in with what they have shown so far.

Here are five takeaways from the first quarter of the season.