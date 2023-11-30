Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blues

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will start in goal for the second straight game.

20231130 Preview Web
By Jourdon LaBarber
Sabres.com

ST. LOUIS – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has no plans to change his preparation as the Buffalo Sabres move from a three-goalie rotation to a more traditional tandem.

The Sabres loaned Devon Levi to the Rochester Americans on Tuesday, a move designed to give the 21-year-old an opportunity for more practice and playing time. That left Luukkonen and Eric Comrie as the two goaltenders on the roster for the time being.

“We’ve been rolling with the three goalies. I’ve said before, you can’t let that affect you,” Luukkonen said Wednesday. “Now we’re back to the two-goalie rotation, but you can’t let that affect you, either. Still, it’s the same game. You still have to be ready for the games.”

Luukkonen will look to continue his strong play when the Sabres visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday. The pregame show begins at 7:30 p.m. on MSG/MSG+ with puck drop scheduled for 8. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550. 

Here are five things to know.

1. The lineup

Jordan Greenway is expected back in the lineup at forward after missing the last two games due to a personal matter. The rest of the lineup will be revealed in pregame warmups.

2. Luukkonen’s run

Sabres coach Don Granato confirmed Wednesday that Luukkonen has earned more frequent starts with his play. The 24-year-old ranks sixth among NHL goaltenders who have played at least 10 games with a .918 save percentage and first with a high-danger save percentage of .886, according to Natural Stat Trick (minimum three games played).

Luukkonen has a .942 save percentage in five games dating back to Nov. 11, including a 25-save victory at Madison Square Garden on Monday. He attributed his play to an offseason well spent after experiencing an NHL career-high 33 games last season.

“I put the work in,” Luukkonen said. “I think it shows. I feel like the team has been good in front of me, so that’s helped a lot. But I feel, for sure, confident now in the net.”

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen addresses the media

3. Last time out

The Sabres scored first and led the rest of the way in their 5-1 victory over the Rangers, who had lost just four games all season. The hallmark of that performance, Granato said, was the group’s competitiveness, a trait they have honed in on repeating moving forward.

“When we’ve struggled, we’ve lost track of the foundation of everything, and that’s compete,” Granato said. “Compete and win a battle. You don’t have to feel good to win a battle. It doesn’t have to look good. We’re pushing those initiatives hard, and I think the players are taking to that.”

Don Granato addresses the media

4. Streaking

Casey Mittelstadt tallied an empty-net goal and two assists against the Rangers to extend his point streak to five games, with one goal and six assists in that span. Mittelstadt leads the Sabres with 20 points through 22 games this season.

Victor Olofsson tallied a pair of assists in the victory, his third two-assist outing in Buffalo’s last four games. He skated a season-high 17:22 against the Rangers.

5. Scouting the Blues

St. Louis is coming off a 3-1 loss in Minnesota on Tuesday, a game in which they went 0-for-4 on the power play – falling into a tie for 30th in the NHL on the man advantage at 9.2 percent.

One area of strength for the Blues has been their ability to protect leads. They are 10-0-0 when scoring first this season and 1-9-1 when their opponent scores first.

Robert Thomas leads the Blues in assists (14) and points (22) and is tied with fellow forward Pavel Buchnevich for the team lead with eight goals.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in net.

buffalo sabres at st louis blues game night november 30 2023 how to watch players to watch casey mittelstadt ukko pekka luukkonen

