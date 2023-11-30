Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blues

ST. LOUIS – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has no plans to change his preparation as the Buffalo Sabres move from a three-goalie rotation to a more traditional tandem.

The Sabres loaned Devon Levi to the Rochester Americans on Tuesday, a move designed to give the 21-year-old an opportunity for more practice and playing time. That left Luukkonen and Eric Comrie as the two goaltenders on the roster for the time being.

“We’ve been rolling with the three goalies. I’ve said before, you can’t let that affect you,” Luukkonen said Wednesday. “Now we’re back to the two-goalie rotation, but you can’t let that affect you, either. Still, it’s the same game. You still have to be ready for the games.”

Luukkonen will look to continue his strong play when the Sabres visit the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday. The pregame show begins at 7:30 p.m. on MSG/MSG+ with puck drop scheduled for 8. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.