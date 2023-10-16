News Feed

Sharpen Up | Sabres kick off 4-game homestand Tuesday vs. Lightning

Everything fans need to know to get ready for this week.

buf_sharpenup_10162023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

It's a new day and a new week, with plenty of opportunities to watch the Buffalo Sabres in action!

The Sabres are back in Buffalo and will look to rebound from last week's losses to the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. 

The team will be back at practice today and will prepare to open a four-game homestand, which begins Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center. 

Before last week's home opener, the Sabres and the Buffalo Common Council unveiled a Trailblazing Sign on the corner of Perry Street and Illinois Street, designating the route as "RJ Way" in honor of the late Rick Jeanneret, who passed away in August at age 81.

Welcome to RJ Way

The Sabres played a special tribute video in the arena to honor the Hall-of-Fame broadcaster. His wife Sandra then dropped the puck for a ceremonial faceoff surrounded by other members of the Jeanneret family and the team.

Honoring RJ

Here's everything else you should know in this week's edition of Sharpen Up, presented by Ticketmaster.

HOME SWEET HOME

Following the game against Tampa, the Sabres will then face the Calgary Flames on Thursday for the first time this season before a rematch with the Islanders on Saturday.

Don't forget to secure your seats for the homestand!

Tuesday, Oct. 17 vs. Lightning – TICKETS 

Thursday, Oct. 19 vs. Flames – TICKETS 

Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Islanders – TICKETS 

Monday, Oct. 23 vs. Canadiens – TICKETS

BENSON'S BIG DAY

Forward Zach Benson had himself a day against the Islanders this past weekend, tallying two assists for the first points of his NHL career and a plus-2 rating alongside his linemates Jordan Greenway and Casey Mittelstadt. 

On Buffalo's first goal, Benson skated with the puck across the offensive blue line as he was met by the Islanders' defense. He fed the puck over to Mittelstadt, who passed to Greenway as he was driving towards the net to put the Sabres on the board.

Jordan Greenway puts the Sabres on the board

He then fought for the puck behind New York's net in the third period and used his feet to find Mittelstadt, who buried a backhand shot to tie the score.

Casey Mittelstadt ties the game at 2-2

At 18 years and 155 days old, Benson became the youngest Sabres player to record an assist since Pierre Turgeon did so on Jan. 25, 1988.

BACK IN BLACK AND RED

Ready to feel evil? 

Black and red is back as the the Sabres will make their first of 15 appearances in their black and red third jerseys this Saturday against the Islanders.

Back in Black and Red Night will feature a fitting arena experience for fans to enjoy.

Last season, Buffalo posted a 10-1-1 record while wearing its third jersey. In 12 games, the Sabres outscored opponents 58-36, tallying five or more goals on nine occasions.

Here is the complete third jersey schedule:

TOP PHOTO GALLERIES

SABRES STYLE | Blue & Gold Carpet

GAME NIGHT | Sabres vs. Rangers

Welcome, Blue!

Welcome to the Buffalo Sabres family, our team dog Blue!

CONTENT CORNER

Catch up on our latest Sabres content!

This season's team dog.

Remembering and honoring Rick Jeanneret

This season's team dog.

Team dog gets introduction to team

Presented by Highmark