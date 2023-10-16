Sharpen Up | Sabres kick off 4-game homestand Tuesday vs. Lightning

It's a new day and a new week, with plenty of opportunities to watch the Buffalo Sabres in action!

The Sabres are back in Buffalo and will look to rebound from last week's losses to the New York Rangers and New York Islanders.

The team will be back at practice today and will prepare to open a four-game homestand, which begins Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center.

Before last week's home opener, the Sabres and the Buffalo Common Council unveiled a Trailblazing Sign on the corner of Perry Street and Illinois Street, designating the route as "RJ Way" in honor of the late Rick Jeanneret, who passed away in August at age 81.