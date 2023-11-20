News Feed

Sharpen Up | Sabres close out 3-game road trip Wednesday in Washington

What you should know heading into Buffalo’s 3-game week.

buf_sharpenup_generic_202324
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres opened a three-game road trip this past weekend and split the first two contests after falling short in a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday and posting a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. 

Catch up on Buffalo's win over Chicago and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin's three-point performance in Sunday's postgame report

The Sabres will visit the Washington Capitals this Wednesday to close out their current trip. 

Here's what to watch for this week.

BLACK FRIDAY SHOWDOWN

Buffalo returns home for a brief stop at KeyBank Center to host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

Gather your friends and family to watch the Sabres live before their next home game on Dec. 3.

Tickets are available here.

The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT at 6 p.m.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

Following Friday’s game, the team will hit the road once again for a four-game road swing kicking off in New Jersey on Saturday. 

The Sabres will then visit the New York Rangers for a Monday night matchup inside Madison Square Garden before traveling to St. Louis next Thursday.

The trip will conclude on Dec. 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. 

Coverage for all four games will be held on MSG/MSG+ and WGR 550. 

See below for game details. 

Saturday, Nov. 25: Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m. (Pregame coverage begins on MSG at 6:30)

Monday, Nov. 27: Buffalo at New York, 7 p.m. (Pregame coverage begins on MSG at 6:30)

Thursday, Nov. 30: Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m. (Pregame coverage begins on MSG at 7:30)

Saturday, Dec. 2: Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m. (Pregame coverage begins on MSG at 6:30)

TOP STORYLINES

1. Forward Tage Thompson exited last Tuesday’s game against the Boston Bruins with 8:55 remaining in the second period after taking a shot by Charlie McAvoy off his wrist.

The Sabres look to come together as a team in response to Thompson’s upper-body injury, which is considered week to week.

“When you lose a player like Tage, you can compensate by playing better as a team and a lot of times your focus actually gears toward that more,” Granato said last week. “We hope that’s the case. We do know we can play better as a group of five that are on that ice and six as a goalie. We knew before this injury we still haven’t hit rhythm with that, consistency with that, and despite the loss of Tage, the focus and commitment to what we need to improve on hasn’t changed one bit in that regard.”

2. Tuch returned to the ice for practice last Thursday after missing the previous three games due to an upper-body injury. The forward picked up right where he left off, tallying a goal in his return against the Jets.

He now has 10 points (5+5) in his last nine games.

3. JJ Peterka has recorded 12 points (5+7) in Buffalo’s last 11 games, including at least one point in nine of those contests. The 21-year-old logged two assists in Chicago on Sunday to extend his current point streak to three games. 

“His confidence has increased day by day over the last year and I think now he has felt like he earns and deserves more, and he’s going after it and getting it,” Granato said following Saturday’s practice. “On the flip side, I see that, feel that, and he’s gotten more ice time as a result. So, he continues to go in the right direction and it’s nice to see.”

ON THE FARM

1. Matt Savoie has played in four games for the Wenatchee Wild of the Western Hockey League since the Sabres assigned him to his junior club on Nov. 11.

The 19-year-old wasted no time making an impact, recording a goal and an assist in his season debut versus Tri-City last Wednesday and a four-point performance (3+1) in Wenatchee’s 8-6 win over Spokane on Saturday. He now has seven points (4+3) for the Wild in his four games played.

2. Jiri Kulich has continued producing in Rochester and now has 14 points (10+4) in 14 games for the Americans. Kulich found the scoresheet Saturday as the Amerks defeated the Cleveland Monsters by a score of 7-5. He leads the Amerks with 10 goals in 2023-24, which is currently tied for the third-most in the AHL.

3. Viljami Marjala has recorded 13 points (3+10) in 22 games for TPS of Finland’s top professional league. 

Last week, Marjala tallied one goal and two assists in the team’s 9-1 victory over SaiPa.

CONTENT CORNER

Catch up on our latest Sabres content! First, a recap video of this year's Turkeys for Tickets drive.

Thank you to all who donated!

Then take a look at some of captain Kyle Okposo's best moments before rewatching his 1,000th NHL game video open and pregame ceremony from last Tuesday's game against the Boston Bruins.

In honor of Kyle's 1000th NHL game!

In honor of Kyle Okposo's 1,000th NHL game

Congratulations Kyle Okposo on 1,000 NHL Games