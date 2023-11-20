'Special player' | Dahlin leads Sabres to win in Chicago with 3-point outing

CHICAGO – Rasmus Dahlin told himself to simply play to his instincts and compete when he took the ice inside United Center on Sunday.

The fruits of that approach: one goal, two assists, five shots, and three hits in 28:59 – all crucial to the Buffalo Sabres’ 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

“As long as we win, I’m happy,” he said afterward.

Dahlin crept into the slot and roofed a shot for the Sabres’ first goal. He delivered a deceptive pass on the power play to set Jeff Skinner up with an open net for their second.

Finally, on his 26th shift of the night – and with the Blackhawks having erased two deficits – Dahlin sent the puck up the ice to initiate a sequence that would end with Erik Johnson driving wide to the net and roofing a shot for the game-winning goal.

Johnson, like Dahlin, was a No. 1 draft pick. He has played with a Norris Trophy winner in Cale Makar and a Stanley Cup-winning captain in Gabriel Landeskog – all of which adds credibility to the effusive praise Johnson had for Dahlin postgame.

“I have all the time in the world for Ras,” Johnson said. “I love him. He’s a great kid, unreal player. Wants to win, does all the right things. Future captain of the team for sure. To see him take charge like he has – he’s been good all year and now the last couple games I think you’ve seen him be great.

“… Special player. I think he’ll probably have a Norris on his books when his career’s done, and I hope he does and he deserves it. I really enjoy playing with him. He’s a wonderful person.”