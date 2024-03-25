Sharpen Up | Sabres open 5-game homestand on Wednesday

Everything Sabres fans need to know heading into the week.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Sabres are coming off a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Sunday and return to Buffalo to open a five-game homestand, which kicks off Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo currently sits six points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, which Washington holds with 79 points. The Sabres and Capitals have two head-to-head matchups remaining at KeyBank Center this season, including a meeting on April 2 during the homestand.

See below for game details and to secure your tickets for the upcoming homestand.

Wednesday, March 27: Buffalo vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m. | Tickets

Friday, March 29: Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m. | Tickets

Saturday, March 30: Buffalo vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. | Tickets (Black and red third jerseys)

Tuesday, April 2: Buffalo vs. Washington, 7 p.m. | Tickets (Black and red third jerseys)

Friday, April 5: Buffalo vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. | Tickets

Here’s everything else you need to know this week.

EASTERN CONFERENCE WILD CARD RACE

Here is a look at the wild card picture entering play on Monday.

Stay tuned to our wild card race hub for the latest schedule, scores, and storylines surrounding the Eastern Conference playoff race.

RICK MARTIN MEMORIAL AWARD VOTING

For the fourth consecutive season, Sabres fans have the opportunity to vote for the recipient of the Rick Martin Memorial Award. “The Rico” is presented annually to the player fans believe best embodies what it means to be a Buffalo Sabre.

Fans are encouraged to vote for the player they believe best demonstrates on-ice excellence, resiliency, and dedication to the community.

Visit Sabres.com/Rico to cast your vote now. The first round of voting will run from March 21 through March 25 at 11:59 p.m.

The three players with the most votes will move on to a final round of voting from April 1 through April 8. The winner will be announced on Fan Appreciation Night on April 11.

SABRES NAME PETE GUELLI COO

The Buffalo Bills and Sabres jointly announced the hiring of Pete Guelli as Chief Operating Officer of both organizations on Tuesday. In his role as COO, Guelli will oversee the business operations of both the Bills and the Sabres.

Guelli addressed the media on Wednesday and expressed his excitement and intent to enhance the fan experience at KeyBank Center. 

“I can’t wait to get to work on the Sabres,” Guelli said. “The potential there, I think, is incredible. I spent 10 years working in an arena model down in Charlotte and I know exactly how it needs to operate. Those buildings are community assets, they’re the staples of the city, and they’re the catalyst for growth in markets if they’re handled the right way.”

New Sabres Chief Operating Officer meets the media

'BUF GAMING' COMMUNITY

The Sabres have announced the launch of “BUF Gaming,” a Sabres esports community, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

The Sabres, in collaboration with fan engagement platform Rival, established this new digital hub for Sabres fans and gamers to connect, play, and win exclusive prizes. All tournaments are hosted, moderated, and completed on the Rival site, with participants registering and playing virtually. 

The organization will host its first gaming tournament featuring EA SPORTS™ NHL 24 on Saturday, April 6 at 12 p.m. on both the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

The tournament is free to play and will feature a single elimination, 1v1, and fully virtual game format.

The first-place winner will take home a signed Rasmus Dahlin jersey while all participants will be entered to win a Sabres Prize Pack, which includes a signed puck, signed mini-stick, and zip-up sweatshirt.

To join the BUF gaming community and enter tournaments, visit Sabres.com/gaming.

LAST CHANCE TO WIN A TOYOTA HIGHLANDER

It's your last opportunity to enter for a chance to win a Toyota Grand Highlander lease on Fan Appreciation Night!

The sweepstakes, which is open to legal U.S. residents residing in New York who are 21 years of age or older, ends this Wednesday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m.

Contestants will be chosen for an on-ice qualifier to compete in before making it to the final round, where they will have a chance to take home a two-year lease on a Toyota Grand Highlander.

Click here to enter the sweepstakes.

CONTENT CORNER

Check out our latest Sabres content!

First, go behind the scenes with general manager Kevyn Adams during the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline in our latest episode of Embedded.

Go behind-the-scenes of the 2024 Trade Deadline

Next, hit the ice with Bowen Byram, who was mic'd up for his first home game at KeyBank Center on March 9.

Hit the ice with Bo!

Then watch our latest epsiode of Fresh Off The Ice as the players decide what topic they would give an hour lecture on.

What topic could you give an hour lecture on?

