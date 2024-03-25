Sharpen Up | Sabres open 5-game homestand on Wednesday

The Sabres are coming off a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Sunday and return to Buffalo to open a five-game homestand, which kicks off Wednesday against the Ottawa Senators at KeyBank Center.

Buffalo currently sits six points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, which Washington holds with 79 points. The Sabres and Capitals have two head-to-head matchups remaining at KeyBank Center this season, including a meeting on April 2 during the homestand.

See below for game details and to secure your tickets for the upcoming homestand.

Wednesday, March 27: Buffalo vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m. | Tickets

Friday, March 29: Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m. | Tickets

Saturday, March 30: Buffalo vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. | Tickets (Black and red third jerseys)

Tuesday, April 2: Buffalo vs. Washington, 7 p.m. | Tickets (Black and red third jerseys)

Friday, April 5: Buffalo vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m. | Tickets

Here’s everything else you need to know this week.