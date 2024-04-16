Sabres announce coaching changes

The Buffalo Sabres today announced that they have relieved head coach Don Granato, assistant coach Jason Christie, and video coordinator Matt Smith of their duties.

“I would like to thank Don for his time in Buffalo and commitment to the Sabres organization,” said General Manager Kevyn Adams. “He has been integral in the development of many of our players and has undoubtedly been the right coach to bring us to where we are now, but I felt it was necessary to move in a different direction at this point in time. My expectation is to be a consistent contender and unfortunately that goal has not been met.”

“I would also like to thank Jason and Matt for their contributions to the team. This is not a decision I take lightly but know it is in the best interest of our team moving forward.”

Adams will address the media today at 3 p.m. to discuss the decision.