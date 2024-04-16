Sabres announce coaching changes

General manager Kevyn Adams will address the media Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Sabres Logo Generic Mediawall 2020-21 Blue
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres today announced that they have relieved head coach Don Granato, assistant coach Jason Christie, and video coordinator Matt Smith of their duties. 

“I would like to thank Don for his time in Buffalo and commitment to the Sabres organization,” said General Manager Kevyn Adams. “He has been integral in the development of many of our players and has undoubtedly been the right coach to bring us to where we are now, but I felt it was necessary to move in a different direction at this point in time. My expectation is to be a consistent contender and unfortunately that goal has not been met.”

“I would also like to thank Jason and Matt for their contributions to the team. This is not a decision I take lightly but know it is in the best interest of our team moving forward.”

Adams will address the media today at 3 p.m. to discuss the decision.

News Feed

Sabres rally around Comrie in season-ending victory over Lightning

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Lightning 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Lightning

Sharpen Up | Sabres close out 2023-24 season in Tampa on Monday

Game Night | Sabres at Lightning

Sabres fall to Panthers in OT to open season-ending road trip

At the Horn | Panthers 3 - Sabres 2 (OT)

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Panthers

Game Night | Sabres at Panthers

Sabres defeat Capitals in home finale

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Capitals 2

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Capitals 

Tuch voted as winner of 2023-24 Rick Martin Memorial Award

Sabres' prospect McCarthy to play in Frozen Four with Boston University

Game Night | Sabres vs. Capitals

Sabres to host Fan Appreciation Night this Thursday, April 11

Sabres' road trip ends with loss to Stars

At the Horn | Stars 3 - Sabres 2