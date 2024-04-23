'The right coach' | Ruff eager to help Sabres reach next level 

Kevyn Adams knew exactly what he was looking for as he began his search for the next head coach of the Buffalo Sabres: experience and pedigree.
The Sabres’ general manager immediately went to work last Tuesday with a clear vision of what his team needed in order to take the next step after falling short of expectations this season.
Adams spent days speaking with several candidates who checked those boxes, but his mind kept going back to one candidate in particular: Lindy Ruff. Ruff – who was officially hired as the Sabres’ coach on Monday – joined Adams for an introductory press conference on Tuesday following long and detailed conversations that convinced Adams that Ruff was his guy.
“It’s been an exhausting week working around the clock and with each conversation I had – and there were many – I kept coming back to another conversation with Lindy and feeling stronger, hour by hour, that this is the man who’s right to step into this role and become the next head coach of the Buffalo Sabres,” Adams said.