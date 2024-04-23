'The right coach' | Ruff eager to help Sabres reach next level 

Despite Ruff’s lengthy history with the organization, Adams made it clear that the decision to hire Ruff went far beyond his connection to the city of Buffalo, and instead, was based on the experience and success he has seen throughout his storied career that will help the Sabres win now. Adams saw Ruff's ability up close as a member of Ruff's staff from 2009-10 to 2012-13.

Ruff has made the playoffs in each of his three head coaching stops (Buffalo, Dallas, and New Jersey). He still possesses the disciplinarian nature fans may remember from his first tenure with the Sabres but has evolved over the last decade in the emphasis he places on communication and building relationships with players - a balance Adams said was crucial in a coach after the season.

“It matters, but that isn’t the reason,” Adams said of Ruff's prior history in Buffalo. “Ultimately, as I went through it – because there was a tremendous amount of coaching candidates out there – it just, for me, came back to this is the right coach for this team to win and to win now. To win hockey games. That’s what matters.

“And us knowing each other and the trust going back to those years, that’s great. But it’s not really about that. It’s about winning.”

Players from the Sabres’ 2005-06 team – including Jason Pominville, Ryan Miller, and Thomas Vanek – echoed this sentiment as they reached out to Ruff following his hiring to let him know that he is the right guy to get the team where it wants to be.

Ruff has proven he can take a young team to new heights after leading the New Jersey Devils to the playoffs last season with a franchise-record 112 points. He was voted as the runner-up for the Jack Adams Award, which he won in 2005-06 in Buffalo as the NHL’s coach of the year.