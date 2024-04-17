Tuch selected as Sabres' nominee for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Alex Tuch has been selected as the Sabres’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the NHL player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.”

One nominee is selected from each of the NHL’s 32 clubs. The winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly.

The first-place winner will receive a $25,000 donation to a charity of their choice. Two runners-up will each receive $5,000 donations.

Tuch’s second consecutive nomination comes just days after Sabres fans voted him as the recipient of the 2023-24 Rick Martin Memorial Award. “The Rico” is presented annually to the player who fans believe best embodies what it means to be a Buffalo Sabre based on on-ice excellence, resiliency, and dedication to the community.