Sabres rally around Comrie in season-ending victory over Lightning

TAMPA – The Buffalo Sabres took the ice for their season finale against the Tampa Bay Lightning with a collective goal in mind.

“Guys in here all came out with the mindset to battle hard for our guy between the pipes there,” Alex Tuch said. “Honestly, that’s what it came down to.”

Eric Comrie made 16 of his 31 saves during the first period to stave off an early push from the Lighting, then his teammates ensured he was rewarded with a 4-2 victory inside Amalie Arena on Monday.

The start marked Comrie’s first appearance since March 7. The 28-year-old’s season included a stint in Rochester and long stretches between games while he was in Buffalo. His attitude through it all – including setting a veteran example for the team’s two young goaltenders in Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi – played into the coaching staff’s decision to start him against the Lightning.

“You knew the guys would be excited,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “The love for Coms is pretty thick in that room.”

The support - and the result - meant a lot to Comrie.

“It felt really good, actually,” he said. “I mean, these guys worked so hard all game long and it was an absolute pleasure to see. It hasn’t been a great year for me, everyone knows that. It’s been difficult. Gone through a lot of ups and downs this year, getting sent down, coming back, not winning for a long time.

“To get that win to prove that my work ethic and my hard work paid off is pretty exciting for myself. Whatever it does for me, it’s awesome. It’s been an honor to play with these guys and it’s been an honor to be a Buffalo Sabre.”